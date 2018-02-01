Major renovations under way at popular tourist attraction

The Macadamia Castle will be undertaking major renovations to the animal park and cafe.

ONE of the Northern Rivers' most popular tourist attractions has announced it will only open on weekends for the next month while major renovations take place.

Throughout February, the animal park, cafe and retail shop at the Macadamia Castle at Knockrow will be closed on weekdays.

But a food truck will still open every day in the car park, serving coffee, pancakes, sushi, pittas, soft drinks, nuts and ice cream.

Macadamia Castle owner Tony Gilding said undercover seating and toilet facilities would also remain open during the renovations.

"We are doing a new rabbit enclosure, rearranging the retail store, some upgrades to the cafe and general improvements,” he said.

"We wanted to wait until the holidays were over.

"The park will still be open on weekends, but we'll close during the week because we have a lot of heavy machinery and work going on.”

Mr Gilding said the downtime during the next month would also enable him to pursue a number of issues with Roads and Maritime Services.

"We have requested a meeting with the RMS and we will be hoping to meet with them over the next month to address the ongoing signage issues,” he said.

"The Minister still hasn't accepted our request for a meeting.

"We also want to talk about the noise issues - we can't use the back half of our property because there is just so much noise from the new highway.

"No noise testing has been done back there.”

There will be staff at the castle every day during February from 9am to 5pm and we will be answering phone and responding to emails sent to info@macadamiacastle.com.au or SMS to 0437 837 502.

The Macadamia Castle will reopen in full on March 1 with a new and improved café, refurbished bathrooms and new animal areas.