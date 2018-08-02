Major renovations under way at popular pub

Owner Daniel Simpson said $250,000 of refurbishments to The Break Restaurant and kitchen have begun at Hotel Illawong in Evans Head.

TO CATER for a massive growth in business, Hotel Illawong in Evans Head has kicked off some major renovations.

A total of $250,000 of refurbishments to The Break Restaurant and kitchen have begun, which will be followed by all of the 19 hotel rooms getting an overdue facelift.

Owner Daniel Simpson said the renovations included a complete refit of the kitchen and a "new look" to the restaurant, as well as a new walk in freezer, cool room, new equipment and air-conditioning.

"We reached a point where we were hitting maximum capacity," Mr Simpson said.

"Coupled with the fact the kitchen was quite old, it was in need of some work to bring it up to today's health standards.

"The heat in the kitchen was insane, so the staff will be happy and the chefs won't be sweltering."

He said the renovations had impacted trading significantly but to keep hungry guests satisfied during the revamp, there was an array of local food trucks and pop-up craft beer stalls on board to offer delicious meals and brews on Thursday nights, Friday and over the weekends.

Hotel Illawong was built in 1956 and since buying it five years ago, Mr Simpson said he had done some significant improvements over that time.

"I'm a big believer in continually investing in your business," he said.

"The Evans Head caravan park is about to get a massive $7 million dollar renovation ... so improvements to the town are happening.

"It's brilliant little holiday town and it's so important for all the businesses work together to continue to lure people here. That way we all win."

He thanked hotel patrons for their patience while renovations continue until August 23.

"Watch this space, we already do great food and it's a great pub," he said.

"I'm certain people will be back for a better experience."

This week will feature Gunter's Woodfired Pizza and Lennox Smoke Barrel food trucks, as well as Seven Mile Brewery. Head to the pub's website for more information.