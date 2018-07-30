Major refurbishments now finished at Lismore fire station

REUNITED: (L-R) Fire fighters Richard Duduc. Matthew Bell, Adam Cormick, Tony Elliot. Brett Lowden, Superintendent Greg Lewis and Station Officer David Mooney celebrated the return of 21 permanent firefighters to the Lismore Fire station yesterday.

REUNITED: (L-R) Fire fighters Richard Duduc. Matthew Bell, Adam Cormick, Tony Elliot. Brett Lowden, Superintendent Greg Lewis and Station Officer David Mooney celebrated the return of 21 permanent firefighters to the Lismore Fire station yesterday. Francis Witsenhuysen

LISMORE'S fire fighter family is back together following the completion of flood the restoration work at station 362.

The RFNSW 362 station on Molesworth St was severely damaged by flood waters during tropical Cyclone Debbie last year, which forced the temporary relocation of 21 Permanent fire fighters to Goonellabah Station while repairs were undertaken.

Lismore's permanent station officer David Mooney said having all crews responding from the one station again meant a shorter response time to local incidents.

"Most jobs are closer to this station so it definitely will improve our response time again,” Mr Mooney said.

"Operations will be smoother. We are all really happy to be back.”

FRNSW Regional North Zone Commander Greg Lewis said the cost of the flood restoration works was about $80,000.

"Works included a refurbishment of everything at ground level, except the bays,” Superintendent Lewis said.

"The flood damage was covered by insurance, but we also had about $100,000 of was repairs and maintenance work done upstairs which was funded by the state Government. It's great to be back to 100 percent fully operational station, so we can continue to look after Lismore and surrounds on a 24-seven, 365-day basis.”

The momentous event was further marked by the appointment of the station's new retained Captain Tony Elliott following the retirement of captain Brett Lowden, after 31 years and three months of service.

Mr Lowden said he was excited to retire after being able to serve the community for so long.

"I will be getting a bit of my life back to spend with my wife and extended family, because as a retained fire fighter you are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” he said.

"I still think it's the best job in the world, because you never know what you are going to, you turn up and you help someone out of the worst time of their life.

"I will miss my mates here the most.” ,