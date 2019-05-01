Major redevelopment of Ballina shopping centre under way

An artistic impression of the redevelopment of Ballina Fair.

A MAJOR redevelopment is under way at Ballina Fair, as the shopping centre celebrates its 30th birthday.

The work involves the long-awaited reconfiguration of the former swimming pool and gym area, which has been closed since 2015, in the southern section of the centre.

The revamp will see the addition of a Cotton On Mega store, incorporating Cotton On Kids and Cotton On Body, and a new-look Best & Less.

Ballina Fair's retail marketing manager, Joanna Wilkinson, said there would also be an internal connection to the cinema.

"Best & Less have temporarily relocated next to Lowes and have also opened a clearance store opposite Bakers Delight, as the development works will see the creation of a brand-new Best & Less store,” she said.

"Local builders Greg Clark & Trent Clark of GCB Constructions have been awarded the contract to complete the works and John Ford from Ultra Linea Architecture has been instrumental in redesigning over 1500sqm of new retail space.

"The redevelopment has commenced, with an anticipated finish date of spring 2019.

"These works represent an exciting time in Ballina Fair's history, as we repurpose the existing swim and gym space into brand new retail.

"We are excited to be investing in the centre for the future growth of the region.

"We have been part of the community now for 30 years.”

In 2012 Ballina Shire Council approved a $1.8 million revamp of Ballina Fair, including the demolition of the pool and gym, but after a public outcry the work did not proceed.

However three years later the swim 'n' gym facility suddenly closed down, citing increased costs and competition as the reason, and has remained closed ever since.