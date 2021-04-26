Major projects at Ballina, Lennox Head face months of delays

Two major building projects in the Ballina Shire could face months of delays after Aboriginal artefacts were found.

Upgrade works at Ross Park in Lennox Head and Shaws Bay in Ballina have been put on hold due to separate discoveries.

At the latest council meeting, on April 22, Councillor Sharon Cadwallader asked Matthew Wood, council’s director of Planning and Environmental Health Division, about the future of the projects.

She asked why $150,000 of expenditure at Ross Park was delayed to next financial year.

“Am I right to assume that this is Aboriginal cultural heritage hold ups?” she asked.

Mr Woods confirmed that was the reason.

“We are seeking an Aboriginal Heritage permit to undertake the works, and that is likely to take several more months before that’s complete,” he said.

Cr Cadwallader said that would mean that the upgrade of Ross Park, part of the Lennox Vision Plan, may not be completed in time for the celebrations of the Lennox Head centenary, in late 2022.

“That is disappointing,” she said.

Ross Park in Lennox Head.

Cr Cadwallader asked if the fenced area at Shaws Bay, opposite Pioneer Park, also related to a separate Aboriginal artefact find.

“It’s been fenced for an extended period of time, and a lot of people are asking about that,” she said.

Mr Wood confirmed that was also fenced off due to the possible finding of culturally-sensitive Aboriginal artefacts.



“Again, that is fenced off because of Aboriginal heritage and, again, we are trying to pursue again, liaising with (Local Aboriginal Land Council) Jali, around opening that up,” he said.

“It’s a little bit mixed, because part of the issue is NSW Crown Land and part is council’s, but ultimately, we can’t use that land until we have an AHIP (Aboriginal Heritage impact Permit) in place or otherwise we can confirm it doesn’t have Aboriginal cultural heritage value, and we are not able to do that yet.”

Cr Cadwallader if there was a possible timeline allowing council to understand when those area may be open to the public.

“I don’t have a time frame, but we are actively pursuing it with the Aboriginal community,” Mr Wood said.

