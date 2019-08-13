WATCH: Citizens arrest man reportedly behind CBD stabbings
UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.
There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.
A man has been arrested.
People are being warned to avoid the area.
Just witnessed incredible bravery from members of the public and @FRNSW officers chasing down a man on a stabbing rampage in Sydney’s CBD. He is now under arrest. @7NewsSydney pic.twitter.com/wNKatejHVp— Andrew Denney (@Andrew_Denney) August 13, 2019
#Breaking Multiple people stabbed near Wynyard Park in Sydney’ CBD. pic.twitter.com/UhNCmBuCP4— Andrea Booth (@AndreasBooth) August 13, 2019
BREAKING: A heavy police presence is around Wynyard Station in Sydney's CBD after a man was seen running through the streets armed with a knife. #7NEWS https://t.co/lFbjCUvwww— 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) August 13, 2019
just spoke to a witness of the Sydney CBD stabbing - he claimed people having lunch at nearby cafes grabbed poles and chased the guy up the street. Witnesses describe the weapon as 30cm or longer https://t.co/uRnZWnO6mL— Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 13, 2019
"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.
"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.
"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."
SYDNEY CBD: King St is closed between York & Clarence Sts due to a police operation. Traffic is extremely heavy, so all motorists should avoid the area. Clarence St is also closed northbound btwn Market St and King St.— Live Traffic Sydney (@LiveTrafficSyd) August 13, 2019
Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.
There seems to be a major police incident near York Street in the Sydney CBD. Witnesses report people running from the scene.— Laura Jayes (@ljayes) August 13, 2019
UNCONFIRMED reports of a man with a machete.
