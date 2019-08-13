Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing.
A women is taken by ambulance from Hotel CBD at the corner of King and York Street in Sydney, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. A police operation is underway in Sydney's CBD with multiple police, fire and ambulance vehicles racing to the scene amid reports of a stabbing. AAP Image - Dean Lewins
Crime

WATCH: Citizens arrest man reportedly behind CBD stabbings

13th Aug 2019 2:34 PM | Updated: 3:02 PM

UPDATE 2:50PM: A major police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a multiple people have been stabbed.

There is a heavy police presence on King St and Clarence St in Wynyard.

A man has been arrested.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

"Next thing I see this guy jumping over the car, over the bonnet … he had a knife in his hand," the man said.

"He had a bit of blood on his shirt.

"There were police, people with their phone out, there were fireys trying to contain him."

Witnesses say a fireman from a truck that happened to be at the scene leapt out with an axe in a bid to apprehend the man.

A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed a crew was in the area and assisted police.

More to come.

INITIAL: A MAJOR police operation is underway in the Sydney CBD, following unconfirmed reports a man with a knife has been arrested.

There is a heavy police presence on King and Clarence St in Wynyard.

People are being warned to avoid the area.

More to come.

Man being dragged by police in Sydney.
Man being dragged by police in Sydney.
editors picks knife attack police operation sydney cbd

Top Stories

    Toxic Lismore tip fire could take days to fully extinguish

    Toxic Lismore tip fire could take days to fully extinguish

    News COUNCIL has confirmed its main waste facility will be out of action for for days while compost piles are extinguished and protocols are followed.

    #31-40 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #31-40 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News Author, chef, real estate agent make an appearance

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    MAFS star filmed in footy scuffle

    TV MAFS‘ Susie Bradley removed from Todd Carney’s game after clash

    Filmmaker says 'cruelty and brutality' of Manus must end

    premium_icon Filmmaker says 'cruelty and brutality' of Manus must end

    Movies The Lennox Head artist hoped the film could spark policy change