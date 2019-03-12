Menu
Major police hunt as man crashes, steals car and flees

Shayla Bulloch
by
12th Mar 2019 4:10 PM
A MAN who crashed at an intersection before stealing a car and fleeing has sparked a major police hunt across the Sunshine Coast.

Maroochydore Station acting officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said a large scale police hunt had been launched to find the man after a crash at the intersection of Maroochydore Rd and Pike St.

Snr Sgt Brayley said two cars were involved in a crash about 2.20pm.

The driver from one of the vehicles left his car, stole another and fled the scene.

Police are searching for the man.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

