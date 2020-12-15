Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

5G explained: How does it work?
News

Major outage for Optus customers

by Shae Mcdonald
15th Dec 2020 1:31 PM

A mobile phone outage has wreaked havoc on Optus customers just 10 days before Christmas.

Users took to social media on Tuesday morning to complain they hadn't been able to make or receive calls.

 

The telecommunications company confirmed a fault had impacted 4G-based calls on some handsets.

"We're working to restore services as soon as possible," it wrote on Twitter.

"In the meantime, we recommend switching to the 3G network or enabling WiFi Calling on your device if possible."

 

 

An Optus spokeswoman said the issue had since been resolved and all services were back up and running.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank customers for their patience," she said.

Originally published as Major outage for Optus customers

More Stories

editors picks optus optus outage

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Flooding ‘may be similar to 2017 or 1978’

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Flooding ‘may be similar to 2017 or 1978’

        Weather The SES has warned of further flooding as rivers are expected to continue to rise.

        Man accused of multiple child sexual assaults faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of multiple child sexual assaults faces court

        News The man is accused of a string of child sexual assault allegations dating back to...

        Convicted armed robber told to sort his life out by judge

        Premium Content Convicted armed robber told to sort his life out by judge

        News The man was given a stern warning to undergo drug rehabilitation before he “wastes”...

        Wrecked beach ‘has been worse before, will come back’

        Premium Content Wrecked beach ‘has been worse before, will come back’

        News Huge 1.91m king tide is expected to smash the coastline again today