Major operational changes at SCU from Monday

SOUTHERN Cross University will deliver all its study programs online from Monday, March 23, but its campuses will remain open.

This includes Lismore, Coffs Harbour and Gold Coast regional campuses, as well as metropolitan campuses in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Perth.

Vice Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker announced the move today as a response to the continuing impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“We have made this move in the best interests of our students and our teaching staff,” the Vice Chancellor said.

“While every degree that we offer will now be available online, all of our campuses remain open.”

All teaching will convert to the online mode by Monday.

“Unless otherwise advised, classes will be delivered online at the same time that face-to-face classes would have occurred. Students’ timetables will not change, but how they engage with classes will,” Professor Shoemaker said.

“Some activity which cannot be undertaken online — such as clinical placements in Health and Teaching practicums — will continue unless otherwise advised.

“If, however, a site at which students are undertaking a placement closes they should contact the University on SCUassist@scu.edu.au for support.

“While essential campus facilities remain available, we are reducing every risk we can identify.”

Other measures undertaken are :