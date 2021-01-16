Menu
Major medical centre finds unusual home in surprise city location

Adam Daunt
16th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
HomeCo in South Lismore is set to welcome a new medical centre to its set-up with a development application being lodged with Lismore City Council.

The DA is seeking “the change of use from specialist retail premises to medical centre. The proposed land use will require completion of internal building works for the fit-out of the medical centre.”

The fit out to turn the vacant space from a retail space into a specialist medical centre is estimated to cost $500,000 dollars.

According to the application, the medical centre is proposed to provide 25 jobs for local residents.

A medical centre is set to go into shop 2 at HomeCo in Lismore

According to the statement of environmental effect, the medical use of the tenancy will provide capacity for 18 general practitioners to operate within eight consultation rooms and two dental rooms. The practice is proposed to be between seven days a week between 8am to 7pm Monday to Friday and weekends 9am to 2pm.

The medical centre would be a marked change for HomeCo which currently features a BCF, a Spotlight store and a Betta Home Living store.

