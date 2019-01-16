Major Lismore roads to be upgraded

Two busy roads in the Lismore area are getting upgrades.

WORK will soon begin on major roads in the Lismore area.

Work is due to begin in the next week on a section of the Bruxner Highway in Lismore and a section of road on Bangalow Road near Bexhill.

Motorists are advised of changed traffic conditions from Sunday on the Bruxner Highway in Lismore for essential maintenance work to be carried out.

The work will involve resurfacing the Dawson Street roundabout and sections of the highway between Brewster Street and Diadem Street to provide a stronger, longer lasting and safer road.

To reduce impacts on motorists, work will be carried out at the Dawson Street roundabout between 6pm and midnight for four nights from Sunday 20 January to Wednesday 23 January, weather permitting.

Work between Brewster Street and Diadem Street will take place from 6pm and 6am over a period of three weeks from Sunday February 3, weather permitting.

Work will be carried out for two to three nights each week to allow respite for nearby residents from potentially noisy work. Roads and Maritime Services will notify residents in advance if work is to be carried out outside these times.

Access to Dawson Street from the Bruxner Highway will be restricted at the roundabout at times, with detours in place. Access to Diadem Street, Clarice Street and Brewster Street from the Bruxner Highway will be restricted at times, with detours in place. Local access to properties will be maintained at all times during the work. If this should change, residents and businesses will be notified.

There will be some temporary traffic changes to ensure the work zone is safe.

Lane closures will be in place and may affect travel times. Speed restrictions will also be in place for the safety of workers, motorists and other road users so please allow extra travel time.

Traffic conditions will also change this week on Bangalow Road for maintenance and safety improvement work to be carried out east of Bexhill.

Work involves rebuilding pavement, widening shoulders and installing additional guardrail to improve road safety, and will be carried out on two sections north of Eltham Road.

Work on "The Bluff" section is starting on Tuesday 15 January and the "Havilah" section work is expected to start in mid-April.

Work will be carried out between 7am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and is expected to take seven months to complete, weather permitting.

Lane closures will be required, with traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place for the safety of workers and motorists.

Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow extra travel time, and follow the direction of signs and traffic control.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.

