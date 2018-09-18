Major league stars on show

MVP: Redbirds player Robbie Pruess was awarded Most Valuable Player and was essential to his teams win over the weekend.

MVP: Redbirds player Robbie Pruess was awarded Most Valuable Player and was essential to his teams win over the weekend. Ashleigh Knight

IN A Far North Coast baseball grand final series that had everyone on the edge of their seats, Redbirds ended their 2018 season with more silverware to add to the minor premiership.

In a complete flip of the 8-6 loss to Workers in round one, Redbirds took game three on Saturday afternoon with an 8-6 win.

There were a number of standout performances from Redbirds, both with the bat and on the mound.

Michael Munro has given the league hell all year with the bat. Twice during Friday night's game, Workers intentionally walked Munro to stop any chance of him hitting and scoring the winning run.

Going 9-from-14 and batting at 0.642 for the series, Munro had two triples, a double, fivr RBIs and scored eight runs.

Robbie Pruess, the Major League's Most Valuable Player showed why he was the best in the competition, with a batting average of 0.600 for the series.

Pruess had nine hits from his fifteen at bats, with a double, two stolen bases, and 10 RBIs making him vital for Redbirds.

Pruess was also one of their best on the mound, pitching 7.2 innings in game one.

He threw 132 pitches with a strike percentage of .576, allowing only 12 hits and three walks with three strikeouts.

Luke Davis struggled with the bat, but made up for it in defence, both behind the plate and on the mound.

In game three, he was the difference between the two sides, helping his team across the plate to victory.

While Workers' pitcher Jordan Williams ran out of pitches in four innings, Luke Davis threw consistently, lasting 8.2 innings. With a strike rate of 0.615, Davis only allowed nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Looking at the Workers line-up, there were few players who performed to their potential.

The oldest players made an impact when it mattered, with Dan Clark hitting for a walk off win in the second game, keeping the series alive.

Scott McClelland stepped up when his team needed him, hitting a grand slam in the same game, scoring a much-needed four runs. He batted at 0.500 for the series, managing six hits from 12 at bats.

Reece and Riley Gregor were fundamental in the outfield for Workers. With a number of diving catches, their athletic ability kept Redbirds from scoring a number of runs in crucial moments.

With many of Workers' pitchers not performing in big moments, it was left to Matt Davis who is a regular in Division 1 to make an impact in game three.

Davis pitched four innings, with a strike rate of 0.600, allowing only three hits and three walks.