Major highway change means no overtaking for 12 months

Milestones are being reached in the progress of the Pacific Highway upgrade. Contributed

FROM tomorrow, traffic will be temporarily diverted onto the southbound carriageway of the Pacific Highway between Jackybulbin Road, Mororo and Devils Pulpit.

Changed traffic conditions will allow night work to continue on the Pacific Highway to progress the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade.

This traffic change will allow the northbound carriageway to be upgraded and means there will be no overtaking lanes on this section of the highway for the next 12 months. Overtaking lanes are still available at Maclean for southbound motorists and Woodburn for northbound motorists.

Following this traffic change, there will be three nights of work on the highway between Mororo and Devils Pulpit to complete line marking, install signage and move traffic barriers.

Also from Monday, there will be six nights of work on the Pacific Highway at Devils Pulpit to carry out surveying. Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 60km/h between 6pm and 6am.

From Wednesday January 16, there will be two nights of work on the Pacific Highway at New Italy. Work will involve installing traffic barriers and signage as well as line marking. Motorists can expect a lane closure, a reduced speed limit of 60km/h and traffic control between 6pm and 6am.

Additional changes to local roads

From Monday January 14, there will be six days of work on Tuckombil Road at New Italy to carry out earthwork. There will be a lane closure, reduced speed limit and traffic control in place between 6am and 6pm.

Oversize and over mass deliveries are continuing as the project team moves more than 8500 large concrete pieces from precast yards in Macksville, Coffs Harbour, Tamworth and Brisbane to site.

For the safety of workers and motorists, reduced speed limits and traffic control will be in place on the highway, local roads and access roads.

Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions and follow the direction of signs and traffic control as short delays are expected at most locations.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks the community for its patience while work on the upgrade is carried out.

For the latest traffic updates visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW App or call 132 701.