Richmond Valley Council waste staff have noticed more injecting utensils turning up in street bins.
'Major hazard': Needles dumped in street bins

13th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
RICHMOND Valley Council is pleading with members of the public to dispose of needles and syringes correctly.

Waste staff have noticed more and more injecting utensils turning up in street bins, "creating a major hazard for our operating staff”.

"Community sharps is a term used to define sharps that have been generated by non-clinical activities in the home or public facilities,” the council explained on its Facebook page.

"This generally includes needles, syringes and lancets used by patients with diabetes or other medical conditions or injecting drug users, this also extends out to injecting for animal healthcare by pet and livestock owners.

"All sharps need to be appropriately secured in a puncture resistant container and dropped off to the bulk container bin located at Casino Hospital just outside the emergency department.”

