Major flooding for some communities along Richmond River

THE RICHMOND River has now been given minor and major flood warnings, following from the banks of the Wilson River breaking throughout Lismore.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Wiangaree. The Richmond River at Wiangaree may fall below the minor flood level (11.00 metres) Friday afternoon.

The new Lismore lake in the middle of the CBD. Cath Adams

Major flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Kyogle. The Richmond River at Kyogle is likely to peak near 17.00 metres Friday morning with major flooding.

The Richmond River at Casino Road Bridge is expected to peak near 11.80 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding.

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki. The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to peak near 6.00 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.

The river is rising since it broke the levee. Cath Adams

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn. The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (4.50 metres) Friday morning. The river level is expected to peak near 5.50 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.20 metres) Friday morning. The river level is expected to peak near 4.10 metres Friday afternoon with moderate flooding.

Next Issue:The next warning will be issued by 01:00 pm EDT on Friday 31 March 2017.

Latest River Heights:

Location Height of River (m) Tendency Date/Time of Observation Leycester Creek at Rock Valley 10.55 Falling 07:24 AM FRI 31/03/17 Teraenia Creek at The Channon 6.85 Falling 07:25 AM FRI 31/03/17 Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale 10.28 Steady 07:27 AM FRI 31/03/17 Wilsons River at Eltham 9.61 Rising 07:26 AM FRI 31/03/17 Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD) 7.87 Steady 07:25 AM FRI 31/03/17 Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD) 13.58 Steady 07:14 AM FRI 31/03/17 Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD) 11.42 Rising 07:24 AM FRI 31/03/17 Richmond River at Wiangaree 14.15 Falling 07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17 Richmond River at Kyogle 16.86 Rising 07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17 Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge) 10.11 Rising 07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17 Richmond River at Coraki 5.08 Rising 07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17 Myrtle Creek at Rappville 4.44 Rising 07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17 Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction 4.19 Rising 05:45 AM FRI 31/03/17 Richmond River at Woodburn 3.07 Rising 07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Flood Safety Advice:FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.