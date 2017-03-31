26°
News

Major flooding for some communities along Richmond River

Samantha Elley
| 31st Mar 2017 8:02 AM
A car stranded in the Lismore CBD.
A car stranded in the Lismore CBD. Cath Adams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE RICHMOND River has now been given minor and major flood warnings, following from the banks of the Wilson River breaking throughout Lismore.

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Wiangaree. The Richmond River at Wiangaree may fall below the minor flood level (11.00 metres) Friday afternoon.

The new Lismore lake in the middle of the CBD.
The new Lismore lake in the middle of the CBD. Cath Adams

Major flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Kyogle. The Richmond River at Kyogle is likely to peak near 17.00 metres Friday morning with major flooding.

The Richmond River at Casino Road Bridge is expected to peak near 11.80 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding.

Moderate flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki. The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to peak near 6.00 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.

The river is rising since it broke the levee.
The river is rising since it broke the levee. Cath Adams

Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn. The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (4.50 metres) Friday morning. The river level is expected to peak near 5.50 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.

The Richmond River at Woodburn is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.20 metres) Friday morning. The river level is expected to peak near 4.10 metres Friday afternoon with moderate flooding.

Next Issue:The next warning will be issued by 01:00 pm EDT on Friday 31 March 2017.

Latest River Heights:

Location

Height of River (m)

Tendency

Date/Time of Observation

Leycester Creek at Rock Valley

10.55

Falling

07:24 AM FRI 31/03/17

Teraenia Creek at The Channon

6.85

Falling

07:25 AM FRI 31/03/17

Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale

10.28

Steady

07:27 AM FRI 31/03/17

Wilsons River at Eltham

9.61

Rising

07:26 AM FRI 31/03/17

Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD)

7.87

Steady

07:25 AM FRI 31/03/17

Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD)

13.58

Steady

07:14 AM FRI 31/03/17

Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD)

11.42

Rising

07:24 AM FRI 31/03/17

Richmond River at Wiangaree

14.15

Falling

07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Richmond River at Kyogle

16.86

Rising

07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge)

10.11

Rising

07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Richmond River at Coraki

5.08

Rising

07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Myrtle Creek at Rappville

4.44

Rising

07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction

4.19

Rising

05:45 AM FRI 31/03/17

Richmond River at Woodburn

3.07

Rising

07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17

Flood Safety Advice:FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au

For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.

For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  communities floods northern rivers natural disaster richmond river

PHOTOS: The levee breaks in the Lismore CBD

PHOTOS: The levee breaks in the Lismore CBD

INCREDIBLE scenes of the Lismore streets as they get inundated by waters from over the levee.

Mum and children rushed to Lismore Base by helicopter

The evacuation order for Lismore is given by the SES.

One of the children was ill which necessitated the emergency flight

ALERT: Biggest flood since 1974 in Lismore, and still rising

Bruno Poles helps to evacaute the Little polli & the Blackbird store in Lismore after the evacuation order is given.

Flood still shows no signs of peaking.

Major flooding for some communities along Richmond River

A car stranded in the Lismore CBD.

Flooding is occurring along the Richmond River with peaks due today.

Local Partners

New home for hospital car park beds

ROTARY has stepped in and will send the excess beds currently in Lismore Base hospital carpark to a medical centre in Papua New Guinea.

Personal care drive to help those struggling financially

CARING APPEAL: FSG Australia and the Richmond-Tweed Regional Library have joined forces to collect personal care items to give away to those who need it. Pictured at Ballina library are FSG project co-ordinator Claire McNally (left) and Ballina librarian Kerrie Fairlie.

Sometimes it's the everyday items that have to take a back seat

How to get your Splendour tickets, locals only

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Are you a resident in the area allowed to purchase them?

Five local acts confirmed for Splendour 2017

Artwork for Dope Lemon's first release, Uptown Folks.

Can you guess who?

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

SBS set to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about the food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Northern Rivers actress about to get fast and furious

Elsa Pataky attends the premiere of "In the Heart of the Sea" at Jazz at Lincoln Centers Frederick P. Rose Hall on Monday, Dec. 7, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Thor's wife is a screen goddess on her own merit

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

What's on the big screen this week

A scene from the movie The Lego Batman Movie.

LEGO Batman and Scarlett Johansson take on Beauty and the Beast.

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Lifestyle and Location

3/26 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 1 Auction $780,000...

Offered for the first time in 10 years this solid brick 2 bedroom unit is located in a tightly held boutique complex of only 4 residences in the highly...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

UNDER CONTRACT

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Picturesque and scenic 40 Acres in sought-after Richmond Hill

5 Roy Place, Richmond Hill 2480

Residential Land 0 0 UNDER CONTRACT!

Adjacent to farm land and the residential area of Richmond Hill, ever so close to Lismore and only 25 Minutes to Bangalow - this is an investment and lifestyle...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

BRILLIANT BYRON BAY RETAIL

Shop 2/8 Lawson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail ... Price Guide...

Located in the shopping heart of bustling Byron Bay, this prime retail strata shop premises is in a brilliant and profitable position. andbull; Middle Lawson...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Dalwood waterfall up for sale

Two people have died at Dalwood Falls, Ballina.

How would you like to own your very own waterfall?

Northern Rivers homes are hot property

SCENIC: Byron Bay was one of the suburbs that recorded a median house sale price in excess of $1 million.

Low stock levels and high demand keeps market buoyant.

Plenty of properties to thumb through in tomorrow's paper

Find your dream home in our property guide in tomorrow's Weekend Star.

Grab a cuppa, get the Weekend Star and check out the property pages

Five Northern Rivers homes under $250k

These Northern Rivers properties are under $250,000.

To quell the depressing news of Byron Bay's 'average' $1m homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!