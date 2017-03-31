Major flooding for some communities along Richmond River

THE RICHMOND River has now been given minor and major flood warnings, following from the banks of the Wilson River breaking throughout Lismore.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Wiangaree. The Richmond River at Wiangaree may fall below the minor flood level (11.00 metres) Friday afternoon.
Major flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Kyogle. The Richmond River at Kyogle is likely to peak near 17.00 metres Friday morning with major flooding.
The Richmond River at Casino Road Bridge is expected to peak near 11.80 metres Friday afternoon with minor flooding.
Moderate flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Coraki. The Richmond River at Coraki is likely to peak near 6.00 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.
Minor flooding is occurring along the Richmond River at Bungawalbyn. The Richmond River at Bungawalbyn is expected to exceed the moderate flood level (4.50 metres) Friday morning. The river level is expected to peak near 5.50 metres Friday afternoon with major flooding.
The Richmond River at Woodburn is likely to exceed the minor flood level (3.20 metres) Friday morning. The river level is expected to peak near 4.10 metres Friday afternoon with moderate flooding.
Next Issue:The next warning will be issued by 01:00 pm EDT on Friday 31 March 2017.
Latest River Heights:
Location
Height of River (m)
Tendency
Date/Time of Observation
Leycester Creek at Rock Valley
10.55
Falling
07:24 AM FRI 31/03/17
Teraenia Creek at The Channon
6.85
Falling
07:25 AM FRI 31/03/17
Coopers Creek at Ewing Bridge Corndale
10.28
Steady
07:27 AM FRI 31/03/17
Wilsons River at Eltham
9.61
Rising
07:26 AM FRI 31/03/17
Wilsons River at Woodlawn (AHD)
7.87
Steady
07:25 AM FRI 31/03/17
Leycester Creek at Tuncester (AHD)
13.58
Steady
07:14 AM FRI 31/03/17
Wilsons River at Lismore (AHD)
11.42
Rising
07:24 AM FRI 31/03/17
Richmond River at Wiangaree
14.15
Falling
07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17
Richmond River at Kyogle
16.86
Rising
07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17
Richmond River at Casino (Automatic Gauge)
10.11
Rising
07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17
Richmond River at Coraki
5.08
Rising
07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17
Myrtle Creek at Rappville
4.44
Rising
07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17
Richmond River at Bungawalbyn Junction
4.19
Rising
05:45 AM FRI 31/03/17
Richmond River at Woodburn
3.07
Rising
07:00 AM FRI 31/03/17
Flood Safety Advice:FloodSafe advice is available at www.ses.nsw.gov.au
For emergency assistance call the SES on telephone number 132 500.
For life threatening emergencies, call 000 immediately.