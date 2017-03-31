Major flooding expected at Woodburn

SES crews head out to assit people in North Lismore by accessing the route along the Bangalow Road.

WOODBURN residents have received a text from the SES to be prepared for major flooding along the Richmond River.

Woodburn SES controller Jim McCormack said the town can expect major flooding equal to 250-400mms in the main street by 3pm tomorrow.

High tide is at 5pm and if all predictions are correct the water should then subside.

"There is still an extreme amount of water from Kyogle and Lismore coming down," he said.

"We have been down the street meeting with business owners and advising people, to help them to do what they have to."

Mr McCormack said the height should reach 4.4m, but may not have severe consequences, all going well.

"We have told business owners to move stock out of the flood level to 600mms," he said.

"We have sandbagged the main street but individuals are able to come and get sandbags as well."

Mr McCormack said they had a big callout in Evans Head last night when a number of requests for assistance came through.

"Most shops had between 250-400mm go through their stores in Oak Street," he said.

"The preschool in Booyong St copped a dunking.

If residents need sandbags, the SES shed will be open 6am tomorrow morning.