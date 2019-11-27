Fire burns large areas of Nightcap, Jerusalem National Parks

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire: WATCH AND ACT, out of control. The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

Mt Nardi fire: Advice, being controlled.

Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Wardell fire: Advice level, under control.

Gulf Rd, Tenterfield: Advice level, under control.

Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border.

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Summerland Way Casino to Grafton between Ellangowan Rd and Clarence Way is closed in both directions.

The Pacific Highway is currently open. Check Live Traffic for updates.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 22.10pm: An evacuation centre has opened at Southern Cross University, Military Road, East Lismore, for residents of the areas around Reardons Lane, Gap Road, Woodburn, Swan Bay-New Italy, and Evans Head.



Please note NO evacuation orders have been issued by the NSW RFS at this time.



If you are leaving the area, first place of call should be family and friends.



Those needing further assistance should visit the SCU evacuation centre. A number of agencies are on hand to help answer your questions.



Small domesticated animals are welcome.



We encourage all people in and around fire-affected areas to register online with the Red Cross operated Register Find Reunite site at https://register.redcross.org.au/

UPDATE 1.20pm: The Mt Nardi Fire has burnt a large area through the Nightcap and Jerusalem National Parks,

small areas of active fire remain across the fire ground. There have been reports of fire activity in the Gibbergunyah Range Road, Peates Mountain Road and Mt Nardi areas.



Remote area fire fighters will be working in the area of Mt Nardi undertaking direct attack on areas of active fire in

difficult terrain. National Parks and Wildlife Service and Rural Fire Service crews will continue to mop up and patrol in the Gibbergunyah, Tuntable Falls, Doon Doon, Rockface Road and Wilsons Creek areas over coming days.



A number of roads remain closed due to multiple tree falls and will only be cleared when it is safe to do so. Burning logs and falling trees continue to be a significant hazard and smoke will continue to impact air quality and visibility.



This fire is likely to burn for several weeks and residents are advised to monitor local conditions and follow their Bushfire Survival Plan. Please remain vigilant and report any significant increase in fire activity or any new fires via 000 immediately.



The public are reminded that road and park closures are for your safety. Nightcap National Park and many national parks and reserves on the far north coast will remain closed until further notice.



This means no public access including tracks, trails, campgrounds and picnic areas.

UPDATE 11.40am: Fire behaviour was erratic overnight with continued activity in the Woombah and Ashby Heights areas.



Crews were focused on property protection in these areas yesterday and overnight.



The area between Serendipity and Gap Road and west of New Italy came under threat in the early hours of the morning due to a southerly wind change and a significant area has burnt in the Bungjalung National Park.



Over the day the fire will be moving under the influence of a southerly wind which will drive the fire towards Swan Bay, Woodburn and Evans Head areas. People in these areas are advised that if they are not prepared, their property is undefendable or their plan is to leave, leave early in the day.



For residents south of Tabbimoble if the path is clear leave towards Maclean or Grafton. For residents north of Tabbimoble if the path is clear leave north towards Lismore.



Residents of Iluka are advised that there is fire on both sides of the Iluka Road. Though conditions are pushing the fire away from the area residents are asked to stay up to date and if you have left the area it may not be safe to return.



Significant amounts of smoke are impacting the areas of Swan Bay, Coraki and Woodburn.



The Pacific Highway is currently open under traffic control, but be aware that roads may be closed at short notice.



KNOW WHAT TO DO

If your plan is to leave and the path is clear leave early

- for residents south of Tabbimoble leave early towards Maclean or Grafton

- for residents to the north of fire leave early towards Lismore

Put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action - Do not expect a fire truck at your property.

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

Take care on the roads, there will be smoke and other dangers. There are road closures in place

- do not try to take back roads around the closures. You may put yourself in further danger.

Roads may be closed at short notice.



STAY UP TO DATE

Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au

Listen to your local radio stations including ABC local radio or 94.5 FM, 738 AM

Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

Check official messaging on NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page

For information on road conditions or closures, call Live Traffic NSW on 131 700 or check

www.livetraffic.com and northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au

Seek further assistance at an evacuation centre. An evacuation centre has been established at

Maclean Showgrounds. Additional evacuation centres will be advised as they are established.

ORIGINAL STORY: A bush fire burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas is more than 93,270 hectares in size and is out of control. It is at Watch and Act level.

The southern edge of the fire continues to burn in the Ashby, Ashby Heights and Woombah areas.

Fire is also burning in the area north of Glencoe Road, east of the Pacific Highway.

Conditions and fire activity eased significantly overnight however this morning there has been an increase of fire activity in the area of Ashby Heights.

The fire has impacted the Pacific Highway near New Italy and the Pacific Highway is now closed. Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

The fire has spotted across Iluka Road and the Esk River on the south east edge.

Iluka Road and Old Murrayville Road are closed.

A southerly wind change has moved across the fireground this will push the fire in a more northerly direction towards Evans Head.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Ashby Heights, Ashby, Woombah, Iluka, Mount Marsh, Six Mile Swamp Road, Fullers Road, Whiporie, Tullymorgan, New Italy, Camira Creek and Old Tenterfield Road, monitor conditions, follow the direction of firefighters in the area and enact your bush fire survival plan.

If you are in the areas of Evans Head, watch out for smoke and embers.

If you have left the area it may still not be safe to return.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information