Major events highlight the end of speedway season

HOT TICKET: Michael Butcher is ready to stake his claim for the US prize in the Grand Final of the Lismore Workers Club-Wingless Sprint Driver to America series. Tony Powell

TWO major fixtures will round out the golden anniversary season at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway, kicking off with tomorrow's Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series final.

This weekend's race is the most important of the season for wingless sprint drivers, culminating in a 30-lap main event with the American air ticket going to the race winner.

It sets the scene nicely for the May 4 fixture which will be highlighted with the running of the Australian Demolition Derby Championship.

Nominations are still being accepted for this bash and crash affair in which the last car running is not only the winner but also the recipient of a $2500 pay cheque.

Even the driver who does not win but is judged the most spectacular collects $500.

Regulations in order to meet safety requirements also are provided with each entry for the May 4 Australian Demolition Derby Championship.

Meanwhile, there's also plenty of interest surrounding this Saturday night's fixture which also features racing for AMCA Nationals, production sedans, junior sedans, national four cylinder sedans and street stocks.

It all gets down to one race for honours in the Lismore Workers Club-sponsored Wingless Sprint driver to America series.

The driver who commands early favouritism to collect the American air ticket is Jacob Jolley.

Jolley is the points leader in the series but what he has done throughout the season has only given him qualification into the winner-take-all 30-lap grand final.

It's now virtually a whole new one race competition and first man to the chequered flag gets the top award.

Michael Butcher, though third in the current point standings, is another of the prominent scorers and will start from a handy position in the top half of the field.

He is capable of winning in an all-or-nothing battle.