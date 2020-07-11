‘Major damage’ in scary Grand Prix crash

Daniel Ricciardo limped away from a scary crash into the barriers as commentators were shocked by how badly his car was damaged.

Daniel Ricciardo limped away from a scary crash into the barriers as commentators were shocked by how badly his car was damaged.

Aussie Daniel Ricciardo has crashed out of the second practice session at the Styrian Grand Prix after a scary moment.

Ricciardo, who had the ninth fastest time in the first practice session, was on track for his second run when he lost the back end of his car on the penultimate corner, slamming into the barriers.

Watch the F1 Pirelli Styrian Grand Prix 2020 LIVE on KAYO. Every practice, qualifying session and race LIVE. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

The Aussie star appeared shaken up from the crash and limped across the gravel as he got out of the car, and his Renault suffered extensive damage.

Ricciardo gave a sheepish response when asked if he was OK.

"Yep, sorry," he said on team radio.

Daniel Ricciardo was a bit ginger after the crash.

The damage was significant, Sky Sports analyst Paul di Resta said.

"That's a full side, a full gear box, floors, wings," Di Resta said. "We haven't seen an F1 car that bad for a little while have we."

Fellow commentator David Croft agreed it was "major damage" and Ricciardo was sad he'd let his team down.

"That first push lap was going quite well, up until Turn 9," Ricciardo said. "It was a mistake. It all happened very quickly, so I'm not sure what went wrong.

"I turned in and just lost the car straightaway. I know these things happen with cars and in Formula One, so it's not out of the ordinary. I'm OK, but I feel bad for the guys.

"I hit my knee on the steering column when I came in, so just a bit bruised. But they checked it (and it's) literally just some bruising. All is good. I am fine but the car was pretty beat up.

"I was trying to understand what went wrong. It is one of those that goes so quickly, but yeah, just one of those ones.

"I turned in and just as I turned, there has been a bit of a tailwind we saw that maybe helped me a little bit with losing the rear.

"Nothing with the car broke so it was obviously just on me. But yeah, fortunately I don't do those things too often but today I did, so sorry guys."

Ricciardo wasn't able to set a time in the session and di Resta said it was a common mistake at that particular corner.

"You lose it early and there's just no stopping it," he said. "He was committed.

"If you carry too much speed there and you lose the rear …"

Renault posted on social media soon after saying: "Update on Daniel: After that impact, he went to the medical centre for a check up. Medical delegate has declared him fit."

But that could be cold comfort for Ricciardo with potential for the P2 times to decide the grid order for the main race on Sunday.

With thunderstorms and plenty of rain expected, qualifying could be wiped out on Saturday.

Croft said for those wondering why the commentators were treating practice like it was qualifying, "it's because the teams are treating it like it's qualifying".

Tough day for Ricciardo after the crash.

The Styrian Grand Prix is a historic weekend with the first time F1 has raced at the same track two weeks in a row, after the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix last week.

Styria is the state in southeast Austria which the Red Bull Ring is situated in and F1 races are required to have a different name for each race on the calendar.

Ricciardo's 2021 McLaren teammate Lando Norris also had a tough day, copping a three-place grid penalty for overtaking under a yellow flag.

Ultimately, Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished with the fastest time, while Valtteri Bottas was second ahead of Racing Point's Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll. McLaren's Carlos Sainz was fifth fastest and Lewis Hamilton was sixth.

In the opening practice session, Perez finished ahead of Verstappen and both Mercedes drivers in a shock performance.

Ricciardo was back in ninth, while Ferrari continued to struggle with Sebastian Vettel in 10th and Charles Leclerc in 12th.

Originally published as 'Major damage' in scary Ricciardo crash