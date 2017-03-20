Northbound traffic remains heavy on highway

Traffic is heavy on the Pacific Highway after a crash.

MONDAY 4.37PM: ALL northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway have reopened in theTugun Tunnel after an earlier car crash just across the Queensland border.

The tunnel was closed northbound while emergency services including crash investigators attended the crash site.

The diversion has been lifted but northbound traffic remains very heavy.

Motorists are advised to allow additional travel time.

MONDAY 3.20PM: A CRASH has caused major traffic delays on the Pacific Highway at Tugun.

All northbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway are closed in the Tugun Tunnel, near Stewart Road, due to a car crash just across the Queensland border.

Northbound motorists should use the Gold Coast Highway instead.

Traffic is heavy, and is queued for more than 6.5 kilometres.

Motorists are advised to allow plenty of additional travel time, as lengthy delays are expected.

Emergency services including crash investigators are attending the crash site.

