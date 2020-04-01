Menu
Australian bowler Aron Sherriff. Major events on the Gold Coast have been rescheduled for next year. Photo Darren England.
Sport

Major bowls events on hold until 2021

Jim Brigginshaw
1st Apr 2020 12:00 AM
WORLD Bowls and Bowls Australia have agreed to a rescheduled date for the postponed world championships that were to be held this year on the Gold Coast from May 26 to June 7.

The new date is May 25 to June 6, 2021.

This will be followed by the $275,000 Australian Open on the Gold Coast from June 12-25, 2021.

Bowls Australia CEO Neil Dalrymple said the national body for months had been closely monitoring the coronavirus situation and its implications for coming bowls events.

“The cancellation and postponement of many of our high profile national and international events was certainly an unfortunate and necessary consequence of protecting the health and wellness of all bowls stakeholders,” he said.

“Today I am happy to announce to all players, officials, spectators and volunteers that Bowls Australia, along with all the many stakeholders involved, fully intends to deliver an exciting and special month of bowls on the Gold Coast in 2021.”

