Major Boost for Lismore 4WD Show on its 20th anniversary

The Lismore Outdoor and Leisure Show has been thrown a life line with an announcement of a special clause in NSW Fair Trading laws allowing QLD retailers to attend this years event. From left Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation (Hornsby MP) Matt Kean, Lismore MP Thomas George, event organiser Howard Atkinson and Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter regional marketing manager Zeke Huish.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service biggest fund raising event, The Lismore Outdoor and Leisure Show has been thrown a life line with the announcement from State Minister for Innovation and Better Regulation Matt Kean and Lismore MP Thomas George.

The two were successful in implementing a special clause into Fair Trading laws to allow motor dealers from QLD to attend this year's event.

"We are announcing an exemption to the Lismore Outdoor Trade and Leisure show to make it in its 20th year its most successful on yet,” Mr Kean said.

"We want to see this be the biggest and the best to raise money for an important cause, our Westpac Rescue Helicopter.”

The NSW Fair Trading Laws as they stand do not allow dealers from interstate to exhibit at an exhibition or show in NSW unless they have a NSW dealer license.

"This is a one off, we understand the importance of this show to this community, so Thomas George came and approached me talked to me about the challenges their faced for raising money and supporting this community, that's why I issued them exemption on this occasion,” Mr Kean said.

Event organiser Howard Atkinson said: "It's a massive boost for our show because it cost us dearly in the last couple of years and I can say it's probably going to be an increase of $10,000 - $15,000 to the service.”

"Thomas has been fighting this for us for the past two years and with the help of our friend Matt (we) got it through and we are just internally grateful for them.”

According to Mr Atkinson 80% of the events exhibitors come from across the border, and the law as it stands restricted approximately 70% of these retailers in the last two years.

Lismore MP, Thomas George said this is great news of the Lismore Leisure Show.

"Thanks to Minister Matt Kean this has been reversed and now the exhibitors are now able visit the show and support the area,” Mr George said.

"Not only support the area but also the very important Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service which is a great service here within the Northern Rivers.”