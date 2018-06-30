Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Inside Grenfell Tower
News

Huge fire breaks out in London tower block

by The Sun
30th Jun 2018 6:14 AM

MORE than 50 fire fighters raced to a tower block after a blaze broke out in East London today.

Shocking videos shared by people on the scene showed smoke billowing from one side of the 21-storey building.

Fire fighters managed to get the blaze under control in about an hour, using cherry pickers to reach the 12th floor.

London Fire Brigade confirmed half of the flat had been on fire.

The blaze could be seen across London's skyline, with the smoke seen as far as Shoreditch, northeast of London.

London Fire Brigade confirmed eight fire engines and 58 firefighters and officers from Bethnal Green, Shadwell, Stratford, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations had been called to Wellington Way.

They said they had received more than 90 calls to the fire.

Witnesses have flooded social media with prayers for those involved.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.

editors picks fire london

Top Stories

    Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    premium_icon Bomb attack conviction might have been in error, court hears

    Crime A LAWYER has claims a magistrate made a decision "outside of her jurisdiction".

    Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    premium_icon Naked cleaners put the fun back into housework

    Business Huge demand for this new cleaning service

    Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    premium_icon Animals dumped, left for dead across Northern Rivers

    News Animal rescuers have called on residents to stop dumping roosters

    Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    premium_icon Surf school pleads with council: Give us back our licence

    News The surf school had been operating in the shire for 20 years

    Local Partners