PRIME REAL ESTATE: Coraki Top Pub is up for sale for $650,000.
Susanna Freymark
Majestic pub to be brought back to life

12th Jun 2018 9:00 AM
ONE potential buyer from Sydney is thinking about buying the 'other pub' in Coraki as a weekender.

With eleven bedrooms, two kitchens and nine toilets it is a grand property for a part time resident.

Taking in views across the Richmond River this historic building currently houses workers on the Pacific Highway.

LJ Hooker agent Brody Aleckson said the interest had been huge.

With 2800 views on the property Facebook Page , the Coraki building has been viewed more times than the sought after ocean view homes in Evans Head.

"It's had good traction," Mr Aleckson said.

"It has generated a lot of enquiries."

While the building still has permission for a commercial venture, it can be changed back to residential, Mr Aleckson said.

The limits on the property have been the floods, he said.

With its high wrap around verandah, pub punters or Mr Weekender could sip their drinks form up high and watch the Richmond River overflow.

There is an 11 bedroom guest house as part of the complex plus a caretakers bedroom and shop front which has been converted to accommodation for the next four years but will revert back afterwards.

Two kitchens, four renovated bathrooms upstairs plus the shared bathrooms downstairs which formerly accommodated patrons of the pub are in good nick.

There is a large outdoor undercover barbecue and entertaining area with side lane access and a large storage shed at the rear.

The downstairs area hosts a lounge area, bar area, pool room, piano room and large old kitchen area which is now just vacant space.

The property is being sold fully furnished with tenants in place and has a huge inventory list.

Features include: an historic building with long profitable lease in place, liquor license will be included as part of the contract, outdoor entertaining area with undercover option, three car garage plus three street frontages available, massive wrap around verandah overlooking the river, and a new full fire suppression system inspected monthly.

"It could be an ideal water ski lodge or retreat," the real estate blurb said.

All this potential for the cost of $650,000.

Call Brody Aleckson from LJ Hooker on 0428661402 .

