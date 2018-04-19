North Coast's famous beaches need a facelift

THE most popular beaches on the North Coast have been identified as undergoing long-term coastal recession.

THE most popular beaches on the North Coast have been identified as undergoing long-term coastal recession.

SOME of Australia's most popular beaches will receive a face-lift, as the Byron Shire Council develops a new draft Coastal Zone Management Plan for their Eastern Precincts.

The Coastal Zone Management Plan includes Main Beach, Clarkes Beach, The Pass, Wategoes, Little Wategoes and Cape Byron.

Byron Shire Council's Coastal and Biodiversity Coordinator Chloe Dowsett said while these beaches are famous tourist drawcards, they are also in an area that has a history of coastal erosion and large coastal storms and has been identified as undergoing long-term coastal recession.

"As a result of pressures from population growth, development and tourism, a plan is needed to manage coastal hazards, maintain beach amenity and access, the natural environment and the social and cultural values of this much loved area of Byron's coast," Ms Dowsett said.

The new Coastal Zone Management Plan doesn't include the Belongil area as the council split the Byron Bay Embayment into two planning areas which are now known as the eastern and western precincts.

"One of the highest priorities of the Eastern Precincts Coastal Zone Management Plan is the upgrading of coastal protection works at Main Beach (Jonson St) to protect the Byron Bay town centre from coastal hazards and to improve beach access and amenity," Ms Dowsett said.

"Council sees the Jonson St/Main Beach protection works as having a strong public benefit for the community, businesses and visitors because it will improve public safety, amenity and the aesthetics of this iconic area," she said.

"Planning controls, dune management and the management of cultural and natural environmental values are also key cornerstones to the draft Eastern Precinct Coastal Zone Management Plan.

"Most importantly, the Coastal Zone Management Plan is accompanied by the Emergency Sub Action Plan which details what Council will do before, during and after a coastal erosion emergency in the eastern precinct area," Ms Dowsett said.

The draft Eastern Precinct Coastal Zone Management Plan will be considered by the Byron Council at its meeting on April 19.