Coast developer jailed over Main Beach drug ring

A GOLD Coast property developer has been sentenced to six years in jail for dealing $100,000 in cocaine as part of a drug ring.

Steven John Seabrook supplied the drug 169 times to 17 regular customers out of a Tedder Ave, Main Beach, business over eight months in 2016.

His wife, Rachel Elizabeth Seabrook, also dabbled in selling the cocaine and was caught supplying the drugs five times.

Mr Seabrook, 57, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court of Queensland at Southport today to more than 50 charges, including trafficking dangerous drugs, supplying dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, fraud and forgery.

Steven John Seabrook leaves the Southport Magistrates Court on the Gold Coast, Friday, Marc 3, 2017. (AAP Image/Ed Jackson).

Mrs Seabrook, 44, pleaded guilty to seven charges including supplying dangerous drugs and possessing the property from the proceeds of crime.

Mrs Seabrook walked from court on parole after being sentenced to two years prison.

Her husband will spend until December 23 next year behind bars after being sentenced to six years prison.

The pair sat side-by-side in the dock during the sentencing and Mrs Seabrook broke down in tears halfway through proceedings.

Crown prosecutor Gary Churchill told the court the pair were caught as a part of a Crime and Corruption Commission sting which used telephone intercepts and covert surveillance to bring the Tedder Ave drug syndicate down.

The couple are the first charged in the syndicate to have their matters finalised by the courts.

Mr Churchill said Mr Seabrook supplied 17 friends a total of 169 times between February 18 and October 21, 2016.

"This was very serious offending … with 17 regular customer, almost all but a few were street level," Mr Churchill said.

"It averages out to about one or two sales per day."

Tedder Avenue, where three men where arrested by the CCC and charged with drug importation and production Photo: David Clark

Mr Churchill said it was estimated Mr Seabrook had a turnover of about $100,000 and dealt with more than 350g in the drug.

Most of the deals consisted of one or two grams but Mr Seabrook would occasionally supply up to 17g of cocaine.

Mr Seabrook was also found in possession of a bolt action rifle.

It will be alleged he obtained some of the cocaine from mortgage broker George Boulos.

Mrs Seabrook supplied cocaine to some of Mr Seabrook's clients, the court heard.

"She did take small sums for money for expenses of things like dinner," Mr Churchill said.

Mr Seabrook was also charged with fraud for asking employee Avril Hogan to forge a pay slip to apply for a more than $100,000 boat loan in Mrs Seabrook's name.

The full loan has been paid back.

Rachel and Steven Seabrook at the Pink Ribbon Race Day. The couple faced court for drug trafficking. Pic by Jenni Purdy.

Defence barrister Angus Edwards, instructed by Jacobson Mahony Lawyers, told the court the pair had been diagnosed with adult attention deficient hyperactivity disorder.

"He is a man who really has never been in any real trouble before," Mr Edwards said.

"As an adult he fallen into drug use and abuse and progressed into trafficking."

Mr Edwards said Mr Seabrook's drug use had been exacerbated by stress at work and home.

He said Mr Seabrook's habits had transferred to his wife.

In his sentencing Justice David Boddice said he accepted the trafficking was all street level.

"It is not a situation where you were walking the streets plying your trade to others," he said.

"What is significant is the persistent nature of your conduct."

He said he took into account the pair's clean criminal history.

"You are a business man who is highly regarded in the community, you are a real family man," he said.

"It is tragic you are sitting in the court today."

At the conclusion of the sentencing, Ms Seabrook broke down into loud sobs and was comforted by a friends who had attended court to support her.