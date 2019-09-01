Menu
GO 'PIES: Byron Bay celebrates after winning a fourth straight local Aussie Rules grand final.
GO 'PIES: Byron Bay celebrates after winning a fourth straight local Aussie Rules grand final. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus
Sport

Magpies win grand final in style

by Keith Webb
1st Sep 2019 5:46 PM
BYRON BAY Magpies completed the perfect season by overcoming an honest Ballina in the QFA Northern Rivers Aussie Rules grand final.

The Magpies won 12.10 (82) to Ballina 8.5 (53) in front of about 1000 spectators on Saturday at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Much like the 2018 encounter between the teams, Byron Bay settled into the game more effectively and led by 24 points at the first break.

That margin was extended to 42 by half-time.

The Bombers rallied in the third term, booting the opening three goals, and also had the better of the final quarter.

But it wasn't enough to bridge the gap and Byron Bay won by 29 points.

Magpies captain William McBride was brilliant, booting four goals and setting up several others.

He was deservedly named best on ground.

It was the fourth consecutive premiership for the dominant Magpies who, like the other Northern Rivers men's teams, will form part of a restructured South East Queensland QFA next year.

Lismore Northern Star

