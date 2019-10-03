Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Collingwood have signed Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward.
Collingwood have signed Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward.
Netball

Magpies land another international

by Rebecca Williams
3rd Oct 2019 7:00 AM

Collingwood's netball team has added another international to its list for next season after signing Jamaican defender Jodi-Ann Ward as a replacement for April Brandley.

The 25-year-old arrives at the Magpies after a season with the Severn Stars in the English Superleague.

Ward was a member of Jamaica's bronze-medal winning team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and was also a part of the nation's World Cup team this year in Liverpool.

 

Stream the British Fast5 Netball All-Stars Championship Live & On-Demand with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly>

 

She joins the Magpies as a replacement for foundation player Brandley, who announced last month she was taking a break from netball to have her first child.

Magpies general manager of women's sport Jane Woodlands-Thompson said Ward offered a new dimension to the team's defence.

"Jodi-Ann brings the 'X-factor' to our defensive end," Woodlands-Thompson said.

"In Tilly Garrett we have height while Jodi-Ann brings speed and is known as a hard working ball-getter. We're hoping to see good balance between the pair."

The Magpies will have a new look line-up again next season. Midcourter Kim Ravaillion is also taking a baby break in 2020 to have her first child, while Kelsey Browne is set to miss most of the season after injuring her anterior cruciate ligemant this year.

april brandley collingwood magpies netball jodi-ann ward netball super netball
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'I want to be number one in two years': Snowboarder's dream

    premium_icon 'I want to be number one in two years': Snowboarder's dream

    Sport WHILE most Lennox Head kids have surfboards on their minds, 11-year-old Coco Gallagher favours a different kind of board. And she's pretty good on it.

    Plan to rob Casino servo was 'destined for doom'

    premium_icon Plan to rob Casino servo was 'destined for doom'

    Crime Lone employee was stabbed and hasn't been able to return to work

    'Top bloke' has a dying wish for his family

    premium_icon 'Top bloke' has a dying wish for his family

    News How you can make this dying man's dream come true

    Pharmacy robbery accused remains under guard in hospital

    premium_icon Pharmacy robbery accused remains under guard in hospital

    Crime He's alleged to have threatened staff and demanded methadone