Magpies coach flies the nest in NRRRL

GONE: New Lower Clarence coach Evan Cochrane has walked out on the club before the start of the NRRRL season. Matthew Elkerton

A "DISAPPOINTED” Evan Cochrane has praised a small group of the Lower Clarence Magpies rugby league roster after the coach parted ways with the embattled club.

Cochrane, a former Newcastle Knights first grade premiership-winner, came on board with the club last year and agreed to coach first grade in the 2018 Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League competition.

But after feeling let down by both the players and club management, Cochrane decided it was "not a good fit” and left the club last week.

"I am pretty disappointed myself. I was looking forward to taking on the job this season but there are certain elements of the club that weren't a good fit for me,” Cochrane said.

He hit back at claims that it was a decision based on the lack of commitment from players, but admitted it had put pressure on his roll.

"In terms of commitment from the players, we had a squad of 20 consistent seniors that turned up each week,” Cochrane said.

"I have been flogging them and to their credit they have done everything I have asked.

"But for the Coffs Comets trial we had seven blokes in the shed before the kick off - there were blokes being pulled out of the crowd to play.

"The following week I wanted to address that. I wanted to have a meeting with the 20 consistent players and basically let them know they would be my first grade side.”

Cochrane said he approached Magpies board officials to let them know of his intention to meet with players and was warned against the idea.

"I am sick of waiting for these other players to come,” he said.

"I had guys who were willing to do everything I asked. Guys like Robbie Howard, Hugh Stanley, Alex McMillan, Dan Randall and Ryan Binge were all giving it all they had.

"And there were guys who wouldn't put in but just expected to turn up and play. That goes against everything I believe in.

"I talked to the board and they told me to suck it up, basically. I made it clear I wouldn't tolerate those sort of blokes, but I just simply didn't have the backing of the club.”

The coach said the idea of moving on from the club was raised in discussions with club officials, and he decided to make the move to officially part with the club last week.