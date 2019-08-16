Magpies are flying high into finals

FOOTY FEVER: Byron Magpies' Jordan Bourke flies high to take a mark against the Lismore Swans.

AFTER three consecutive QFA Northern Rivers prem-ierships and an undefeated record this season, Byron Bay will be enter the semi-finals tomorrow as unbackable favourites.

The Magpies, who are 16-0 in 2019, will play Ballina in the qualifying semi-final at the Byron Bay Sports Complex - a rematch of their final game in the competition rounds.

The winner will progress straight to the grand final.

Byron Bay was dominant against the Bombers last Saturday, winning in a canter 12.19.(91) to 2.6.(18).

But the Bombers have 10 players returning to their starting line-up, including key backs Josh Boon and Finn Hombergen and prominent forward Harry Goodman.

Boon and Hombergen, however, will have their work cut out after Magpies spearheads Declan Bevan and Jordan Bourke combined for seven goals last weekend.

They are first and fifth on the competition's leading goal kicker tally.

In the elimination semi-final, the Tweed Coast Tigers will host the Lismore Swans at Seabreeze Oval, Pottsville.

The Swans are yet to win a game this season but have challenged teams along the way, including a four-point loss to Byron in Round 11.

The Tigers have had an up-and-down season and will look for more consistency in the play-offs.

Lismore will need to improve in its first quarter last week when Tweed Coast slammed on four goals unanswered goals.

In that game Glen Phelps was the chief destroyer for the Tigers, booting six goals to take his season tally to 33, second only to Bourke.

Big ruckman Fred Sleeth has been a standout for Lismore this season and his clash with Tweed's Jacob Bowen will be a key battle.

First bounce in both games is set down for 2.20pm.