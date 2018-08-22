Menu
Venezuela Earthquake
Magnitude 7.3 earthquake hits Venezuela

22nd Aug 2018 9:21 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM

AN earthquake of magnitude 7.3 has struck the northern coast of Venezuela, the US Geological Survey said.

There are fears it could cause small tsunami waves along the coast near the epicentre. 

The quake shook buildings as far as the capital, Caracas, witnesses said. 

The quake was initially reported as a magnitude 6.7 and then 7.0 near the town of Carupano.   

The quake was felt as far away as Colombia's capital of Bogota, and in Caracas where office workers and residents fled from their buildings and homes. 

 

People took to Twitter sharing their vision from the quake. 

 

 

 

A magnitude 7.3 quake is considered major and is capable of causing widespread, heavy damage, that will continue to be felt. 

A similar magnitude earthquake occurred in the same area in 1997 and left dozes dead. 

     

