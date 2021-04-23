‘Magnificent’ property for sale for first time in 70 years

The property is on the market for the first time in 70 years.

It's a sign of a pretty special property if it stays with the one owner for more than seven decades.

And Robel Plantation, at 2 Wilson St at South Gundurimba, is certainly unique.

Offered for sale for the first time in 70 years, this "magnificent" property is an established, quality tea tree farm.

There are stunning views from the South Gundurimba property.

Exclusive listing agent Mike Ryan, from Ray White Lismore, said it had Wilsons River frontage and was just 5km from the Lismore CBD.

"The land extends from riverbank cultivation to an undulating, north-facing ridge," the online listing states.

"Nestled within landscaped and manicured garden surrounds sits a quality-built, two-storey brick and tiled roof homestead with vistas over the surrounding farmland and beyond to the ranges.

The quality-home home has landscaped and manicured gardens.

"The home offers three bedrooms plus an office and two bathrooms in the upper level, with potential for a fully self contained studio in the lower level.

"Features include high ceilings, ducted and wall mounted airconditioning, gas fireplace and polished teak flooring."

The chef's kitchen has granite benchtops.

The kitchen has granite benchtops and a 900mm freestanding gas cooking range.

There are two high clearance machinery sheds, an old dairy and stockyards, as well as a 194-megalitre irrigation licence.

Mr Ryan said 30ha of the 47ha property had been developed with tea tree, and the property has an average income of $150,000 a year.

Robel Plantation has 30ha of tea tree.

Robel Plantation is for sale by expressions of interest.

For more information visit the website or phone Mr Ryan on 0427008641.

