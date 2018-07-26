Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The official ribbon cutting at the opening of Stage One of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange.
The official ribbon cutting at the opening of Stage One of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange. Marc Stapelberg
Council News

'Magnificent' $7 million project gets green light

Hamish Broome
by
26th Jul 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE final upgrade of the Northern Rivers Livestock Exchange is set to go ahead after the $7 million project was unanimously approved by the Northern Joint Regional Planning Panel yesterday.

The Stage Two upgrade features several improvements to bring the regional facility into the 21st century, including new holding yards, delivery and loading areas, a weighing area and dip pens, transit yards, formalised car park, refurbished amenities, stormwater tank and a wastewater detention dam.

"It will make it one of the best facilities in Australia featuring all the latest technology and design,” Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said.

"The keys to it are improved animal welfare through a soft floor and a roof, and improved health and safety through better pen design, semi-automated drafts.”

The other benefit is the environmental improvements thanks to a new 26000sqm roof that will help the entire facility to operate on recycled water.

Mr Macdonald said the Stage Two works would cement the saleyards as one of the best facilities in Australia.

Ultimately the council hopes to increase traffic from its current 100,000 per head of cattle a year, up to 120,000 per head a year.

"We're aiming it to be the premier selling centre in Northern NSW,” Mr Macdonald said.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow hailed yesterday's vote as the final stepping stone toward bringing the long awaited project to completion.

He described the planned improvements as "magnificent” and of "great benefit” to animal welfare.

The $7 million has been fully funded by the State Government, after the Stage One, also worth $7 million, was jointly funded by the council and the Federal Government ($3.5 million each).

"The government industry realise what the beef industry is to the Northern Rivers, it's a major industry and it's a regional facility,” Cr Mustow said.

"Not only will Richmond Valley benefit but all the other neighbouring council areas and the tablelands as well.”

In great news for local business, a Lismore company called AGS Commercial have won the tender to roll out Stage Two and will be using local subcontractors.

"We're hoping that work will get underway in a couple of months,” Cr Mustow said.

"The tender has gone through, so as soon as we get the paperwork back from the panel we will be ready to crank it up.”

The work weather permitting, will take about six months to complete, and is expected to be ready for cattle by early 2019.

casino casino beef week cattle industry northern rivers livestock exchange richmond valley council robert mustow
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    TAFE reopens its doors 16 months after flood

    premium_icon TAFE reopens its doors 16 months after flood

    News AFTER 16 months and more than $3 million dollars, TAFE NSW Lismore was officially re-opened yesterday following the devastating 2017 flood.

    Firefighters work to control fires burning south of Casino

    Firefighters work to control fires burning south of Casino

    News Crews from three organisations are working together against the fire

    Heartbreaking discovery: Mum finds son in backyard pool

    Heartbreaking discovery: Mum finds son in backyard pool

    News The three-year-old's condition is still unknown

    Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

    Changes you need to know if you're going to Ballina airport

    Council News From Monday, new traffic conditions will be in place

    Local Partners