Magistrate’s nephew sentenced over drug possession

A MAGISTRATES’S nephew has been sentenced over possessing illegal drugs found in his car by police.

Alexander Heilpern, 33, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday for sentencing over two counts of possessing a prohibited drug after police found 10 grams of methamphetamine in the Mullumbimby man’s vehicle and 1 gram of cannabis on his person on July 27 in Nimbin.

He was also charged with supplying a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000 but those two charges were withdrawn before sentencing.

Heilpern is the nephew of local magistrate David Heilpern, who has been critical of the tough new NSW drug-driving laws stating the latest drug-driving testing regime was “characterised by mystery and uncertainty by design” and people were being misled to believe cannabis can only be detected in a roadside test for up to 12 hours.

Magistrate Robyn Denes said she was pleased Heilpern had not further offended since his arrest and had worked towards rehabilitation through the MERIT program.

“He’s taken positive steps to rehab and he’s committed to that,” Ms Denes said.

But she urged Heilpern to read the MERIT report and learn from his mistakes, considering he’s been using drugs since he was 16.

“Take some time to read it, there’s some really interesting things in that,” Ms Denes said.

“Look at the impact of methylamphetamines and cocaine on the impacts on the brain.

“You’d be surprised you don’t have a mental health issue, you have a drug issue.

“Once you resolve those issues you might be better.”

But Ms Denes said regardless of the impact drugs have on the body, she warned anyone who takes drugs needs to be aware of the wider impact it’s having.

“This isn’t victimless, if you saw how and where this stuff is made by whom,” she said.

“I don’t know why people put something in their bodies where they don’t know where it comes from.

“This is an area where people live healthy lifestyles, but they don’t know where their drug comes from.

“You’re supporting child prostitution rackets, money laundering and all parts of the drug trade.”

Heilpern was sentenced to a 18-month community corrections order.