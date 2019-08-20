Magistrate's nephew faces court over drug charges

A MULLUMBIMBY man accused of drug possession and supply has had his matter adjourned to allow for him to seek treatment.

Alexander Heilpern, 33, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

Police will allege they found 10 grams of methamphetamine, scales, glass pipes and other utensils and a small sum of cash in Mr Heilpern's vehicle and 1 gram of cannabis on his person on July 27 in Nimbin.

Mr Heilpern is the nephew of local magistrate David Heilpern, who has been critical of the tough new NSW drug-driving laws stating the latest drug-driving testing regime was "characterised by mystery and uncertainty by design" and people were being misled to believe cannabis can be detected in a road-side test for up to 12 hours.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned Mr Heilpern's matter at the request of his solicitor Natasha Wood, who presented the court with a MERIT letter seeking a four week adjournment.

With no formal pleas entered, Mr Heilpern remains on bail with the conditions that he report to Mullumbimby Police Station three times a week and does not drink alcohol or take drugs unless those drugs are prescribed by a doctor.

Mr Heilpern's matter will return to Lismore Local Court on September 16.