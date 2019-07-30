Magistrate's nephew arrested for drug possession

Alexander Heilpern, 33, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday after police arrested him in Nimbin on Saturday about 11am.

Alexander Heilpern, 33, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday after police arrested him in Nimbin on Saturday about 11am.

THE nephew of a local magistrate, who has been critical of the tough new NSW drug-driving laws, has been arrested for drug possession after a car crash.

Alexander Heilpern, 33, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Sunday after police arrested him in Nimbin on Saturday about 11am.

Richmond Police District detective chief inspector Darren Cloake said police responded to a call about a traffic crash on Blue Knob Rd about 10.30am on Saturday, where two people were observed leaving the scene.

Police will allege they later approached a parked vehicle which they observed to be smelling of burnt rubber and had two tyres blown.

Detective chief Insp Cloake said a man, who identified himself as Mr Heilpern and the owner of the vehicle, approached the officers and told them about the crash.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 10 grams of methamphetamine, scales, glass pipes and other utensils and a small sum of cash.

Police then searched Mr Heilpern and found 1 gram of cannabis on his person.

He was charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with property proceeds of crime less than $100,000.

Mr Heilpern was granted bail with the conditions that he report to Mullumbimby Police Station three times a week and does not drink alcohol or take drugs unless those drugs are prescribed by a doctor.

Meanwhile, Magistrate David Heilpern last week criticised the NSW government's strict laws on drug-driving, stating people were being misled to believe cannabis can be detected in a road-side test for up to 12 hours.

"The new legislative regime results in immediate and automatic loss of licence with only limited redress to the courts," Mr Heilpern said last week in Lismore Local Court.

"Therefore, it is essential that government agencies provide accurate and fair advice. In my opinion, the current advice is neither fair nor accurate."

And in a previous case, he said the drug-driving testing regime was "characterised by mystery and uncertainty by design" and was critical of the 12-hour advice.

Police confirmed Alexander Heilpern was the nephew of the local magistrate.