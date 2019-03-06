Menu
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Crime

Magistrate to defendant: 'stop being a drunken lout'

Kerri-Anne Mesner
6th Mar 2019 2:00 AM
A YOUNG man has been lectured by a magistrate to "wake up to himself" and "stop being a drunken lout".

Yunahbie James Sadeek Hill, 19, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of public nuisance.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Hill was walking along Denham St near the Murray St intersection after police had broken up a large fight when he walked on the roadway, obstructing motorists while swearing and calling officers derogatory names.

The court heard Hill pushed a police officer.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said he was sick and tired of drunken louts carrying on like this in the middle of the night, being disrespectful towards authorities.

He said Hill had three prior public nuisance convictions, with one attracting a 60-hour community service order and another attracting a 40-hour community service order.

"You need to wake up to yourself," Mr Clarke said.

"If you keep carrying on with this rubbish, you will be removed from the community."

Hill was fined $600. No conviction was recorded.

