Magistrate scolds cop abuser for terrible behaviour

ABUSER: Sara Smith, 28, leaves Ipswich Courthouse after she was ordered to pay $500 compensation to a police officer she abused. Ross Irby

A WOMAN who hit a cop and abused him in a foul-mouthed spray has been scolded by a magistrate who said her actions were "totally inappropriate".

Magistrate Donna MacCallum admonished Sara Smith and ordered her to pay $500 compensation to the abused police officer for what she put him through.

Sara Emily Smith, 28, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to serious assault of a police officer at Redbank Plains on February 1; public nuisance; and two charges of assault/obstruction of police officers.

Defence lawyer Daniel Boddice said Smith had since addressed her alcohol issues and was willing to pay restitution to the officer.

Ms MacCallum said a QICR report stated Smith took part in the program and her engagement and progress were assessed as average.

Ms MacCallum said Smith was ready to attempt to make changes in her behaviour.

"It is clear she has alcohol issues. Her behaviour was appalling. Police should not be treated this way," Ms MacCallum said.

She warned Smith that if police officers spoke to her the way she did to them, then she would be incensed.

Ms MacCallum said there had been laughter in the courtroom when the facts were heard but Smith's offences were not amusing but "grossly inappropriate".

Smith was sentenced to a 12-month probation order and must complete counselling and programs.

The QICR program (Qld Integrated Court referrals) helps offenders to access appropriate treatment and support services that may help improve their life, health and wellbeing.

It aims to address issues that contribute to their offending such as mental illness, substance use and impaired decision-making.