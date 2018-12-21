Magistrate rejects guilty plea, tells accused to get lawyer

HOT TOPIC: Chris Ingram leaves court after a magistrate refused to accept his guilty plea for possessing a stolen hot water system.

HOT TOPIC: Chris Ingram leaves court after a magistrate refused to accept his guilty plea for possessing a stolen hot water system. Ross Irby

CHRIS Ingram has lived at his Clumber property for a decade but says he didn't notice when a new hot water system was installed.

That is until police knocked at his door to seize the $1325 heater, which had been reported stolen.

Chris Lee Ingram, 33, went before Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to receiving tainted property between August 30 and November 11.

He also admitted to possession of drug utensils.

As the matter proceeded and more details were revealed, Magistrate David Shepherd said he could not accept the guilty plea.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police received information about a hot water system that had been stolen from Kalbar and ended up at the Clumber property where Ingram lives.

Sgt Donnelly said investigating officers saw the stolen system connected to the house, with an empty and disconnected hot water system sitting outside, and another empty one that was in a trailer.

"He says he does not know how a hot water system that went missing from Kalbar came to be connected to his house," Sgt Donnelly said.

"He says it's always been there and he did not steal it. Or bring it to the house."

"I live on 40 acres. I didn't know it was stolen," Ingram told the magistrate.

Mr Shepherd then questioned Ingram's guilty plea.

"Was the hot water system there when you moved in?" Mr Shepherd asked.

"Yes, your honour, it was. Me, my uncle Alex, a couple of others live there.

"As far as I was concerned, it was always the same one."

Expressing concern at his guilty plea magistrate Shepherd said he must reject it.

Mr Shepherd said he did not accept the guilty plea in those circumstances - "you can't be punished for a thing you say you didn't do".

Mr Shepherd told Ingram he must get legal advice and adjourned the matter to January 21.