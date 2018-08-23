Menu
TRAIN PEST: Laikan Wallis admitted to more than 50 charges including stealing, rail offences and to racially abusing and kicking a passenger.
Mum shamed for 'put your baby in a bin' abuse

Ross Irby
23rd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
A TEENAGE mum admitted to a litany of offences relating to fare evasion and the abuse and assault of strangers in public places.

The young woman was shamed by an Ipswich magistrate this week as being "a one-woman crime wave".

Laikan Cody-Lee Wallis, 19, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to 52 charges at Ipswich Magistrates Court, in addition to 16 offences that came back before the court for her to be resentenced on.

The new charges included assault causing bodily harm; seven public nuisance offences; stealing; 15 counts of fare evasion; nine counts of fraud; creating a disturbance on public transport; wilful damage; going on to railway tracks; and bail breaches.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said Wallis had an appalling history for fare evasion - "convicted 39 times".

Visibly subdued in the court and at times looking tearful, Wallis had a big support group present.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Wallis was trying to turn her life around.

"She knows how serious this is. She says can I take my baby to jail with me," said Mr Hoskin.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Wallis that for a young woman she presented to the court as "a one-woman crime wave. You should be thoroughly ashamed".

Ms Sturgess said Wallis was seen by two people with others harassing an elderly man at a rail station.

In January she and her mates stole a purse and used the owner's bank card to spend $144.

Ms Sturgess said Wallis seems to enjoy harassing people and in one incident at Riverlink shopping centre yelled out to a woman to "f**k off and put your baby in the bin".

On November 16 Wallis began yelling at a train passenger to "f***ing get off the train. I hate Asians".

"I hope people here listening (her supporters) realise what you've been getting up to. It's absolutely disgraceful, the people you've abused, sworn at," Ms Sturgess told Wallis.

Ms Sturgess sentenced Wallis to nine months jail with immediate parole release.

