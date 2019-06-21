Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.
The pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment. Chris Ison ROK180817cairport2
Crime

Magistrate: It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
21st Jun 2019 1:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTHER and daughter who went through Rockhampton Airport with credit card knives have been discharged in court.

The pair were discharged after defence lawyer Samantha Legrady informed Magistrate Jeff Clarke the pair had purchased the knives as part of survival packs and were unaware they were illegal.

She said the pair were en route to Brisbane for the mother's medical treatment.

Ms Legrady said the mother had worked in real estate and hospitality and was now cared for by her daughter, who still works in retail.

Mr Clarke ordered the pair, who he described as being "productive members of the community", be discharged.

"It is unfortunate the police chose to charge you," he said.

"Your possession of these things was completely innocent."

rockhampton airport rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Olympic medallist arrested over 600kg cocaine bust

    premium_icon Olympic medallist arrested over 600kg cocaine bust

    Crime OLYMPIC silver medallist Nathan Baggaley was arrested at his home in Byron Bay.

    'She's lost everything': How stress led to 'boiling point'

    premium_icon 'She's lost everything': How stress led to 'boiling point'

    Crime Business owner threatened to throw former employee down stairs

    Cuts to arts funding will have a 'ripple effect' across town

    premium_icon Cuts to arts funding will have a 'ripple effect' across town

    Art & Theatre Out-going Norpa general manager appeals for council support

    Man accused of murdering ex-partner remains in custody

    premium_icon Man accused of murdering ex-partner remains in custody

    Crime He's accused of stabbing his partner of 37 years to death