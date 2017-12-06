Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Magistrate furious over delays in Nimbin pig torture hearing

Bradley Presbury (blue shirt) enters court at Lismore Court House on August 30.
Bradley Presbury (blue shirt) enters court at Lismore Court House on August 30. Northern Star
Hamish Broome
by

A HEARING over charges against two men accused of animal cruelty offences has been plagued by delays due to a dispute over the admission of evidence.

Reece Parke, 23, and Bradley Presbury, 22, are facing two counts each of animal torture and cruelty over the alleged incident last December 13 at Djanbung Gardens, the Nimbin permaculture farm and college.

Mr Parke is currently on bail, while Mr Presbury is in custody on remand.

A hearing in Lismore Local Court which began on August 30 before Magistrate Anne Sinclair was adjourned until today - but it is still being marred by delays - prompting Magistrate Sinclair to express her frustration over the waste of court time.

Mr Presbury's lawyer Tracey Randall told the court that the prosecution had failed to provide her with access to some of the evidence in the case.

She said an audio recording from a "key witness" was "never disclosed to the defence".

"Your Honour this continues the practice on the last occasion of (evidence) statements being handed over to the bar table as the hearing was progressing," she said.

"It's really not appropriate with a defendant on (such) serious charges.... No explanation has been offered."

Magistrate Sinclair said it was her "fervent hope" that given the four-month adjournment "the matter would be able to proceed swiftly".

"It seems that that hope's been dashed at the very first hurdle," she said.

"It's now 10am and we've done nothing... because the things that should have been done in that four month period have not been looked at until this morning."

Ms Randall subsequently raised objections to the use in court of a police interview with Presbury in which he allegedly implicated Parke in the crime.

"It's simply not admissible," she told the court, citing case law.

Magistrate Sinclair agreed, saying an associated defendant was not compelled to give evidence against their co-accused.

"It seems to me that that makes Mr Presbury an unavailable witness," she said.

Attempts by prosecution to tender a telephone call between Presbury and a female friend - in which he allegedly suggested Reece Parke was involved in the animal killing - also failed.

After excluding the evidence Magistrate Sinclair was forced to call an early adjournment.

More issues over the admissibility of evidence were raised after the hearing reconvened at 11.30am, but Magistrate Sinclair has signalled her intent for the matter to proceed today.

"No one is going anywhere," she said, until the matter progressed as much as was possible.

The hearing continues.

Topics:  animal cruelty djanbung gardens nimbin northern rivers court northern rivers crime

Lismore Northern Star
First return and earn vending machine arrives in Lismore

First return and earn vending machine arrives in Lismore

BUT there is still criticism of the scheme, with one local business calling it a "massive kick in the guts to small business”.

Where should we have Lismore's rainbow crossing?

Magellan St shared pedestrian zone.

It would be a tourist attraction and "tribute to cultural diversity”

Airbnb crackdown: Mayor reveals legal action is under way

SOLD Feature - Byron Bay Lighthouse as viewed from Wategoes.

"As we speak, we are forming some cases”: Mayor reveals

Class of '57 revisit their old stomping ground

Casino High School reunion - School captains Ron White and Robyn Adams fifth year farewell (1957), then 1989 and 60 year reunion in 2017.

Third time Casino High School's ex-students meet

Local Partners