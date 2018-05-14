Magistrate delays ruling on Big Rob's alleged AVO breach

A MAGISTRATE has reserved his decision on whether a Lismore man breached an order protecting the city's mayor.

Big Rob, who runs numerous social media pages for communities across the Northern Rivers, is subject to an ongoing apprehended personal violence order application by Lismore mayor Isaac Smith.

Mr Rob faced Byron Bay Local Court on Friday for the continuation of a hearing which was adjourned from February.

The hearing related to allegations Mr Rob breached an interim AVO, the conditions of which include banning him from mentioning Cr Smith's family on social media.

The court viewed a 20-minute video Mr Rob live-streamed from Cr Smith's street, allegedly after the AVO application was filed.

Defence solicitor Vince Boss argued Mr Rob had "not breached" the order and claimed the "goal posts had changed" in determining his responsibilities under the interim AVO.

The alleged breach relates to two online posts from April 4 and 6 last year.

"The particulars of what constituted the breach have shifted," Mr Boss said.

"In those two posts there's nothing that identifies Isaac Smith's family."

Mr Boss told the court political criticism was "part and parcel of being involved in politics" and should not have been grounds for Cr Smith to feel threatened or harassed.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Nathan Lockett said both the April 4 and April 6 posts referred to Cr Smith's family members, as was prohibited under the interim order.

The posts were centred around suggestions Cr Smith had been using his mayoral vehicle for personal purposes.

Cr Smith was not asked to comment on this use of the mayoral vehicle when he appeared as a witness on Friday.

"While much has been made of the political rivalry (between Mr Rob and Cr Smith), this is local government," Sgt Lockett said.

"The mayor's home is not Kirribilli."

He said while political figures could be subject to scrutiny, this did not necessarily warrant harassment.

"Mr Smith, in this context, had every right to feel harassed or intimidated by these posts," he said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy has reserved his ruling on the alleged breach until June 22.

The matter of Cr Smith's actual apprehended violence order application against Mr Rob was also mentioned before the court on Friday and was adjourned to the same date.

The interim order remains in place and Mr Rob remains on bail.