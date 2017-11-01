News

Magistrate adjourns Big Rob's alleged breach of AVO

Big Rob outside Lismore Court for a previous appearance.
Big Rob outside Lismore Court for a previous appearance. Hamish Broome
Hamish Broome
by

LOCAL court proceedings against Lismore identity Big Rob have been adjourned this afternoon.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden adjourned the hearing into Rob's alleged breach of an apprehended violence order until next Wednesday November 1, where it will be mentioned in Lismore Local Court.

The hearing over Rob's two counts of publish material - identify minor was adjourned until December 8 for a decision.

It's understood a number of legal issues are yet to be resolved from the hearing into the latter charges, which took the entire day.

Magistrate Crittenden's decision will be delivered via video  link.

The court was closed for the duration of the hearing.

Topics:  big rob lismore local court northern rivers court

