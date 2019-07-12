Magical potions put little wizards and witches under a spell

MAGICAL WORLD: Talisha Stone, 10, and Imogen Brooks, 10, of Lismore, summon their inner witch for Lismore Squares' School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

MAGICAL WORLD: Talisha Stone, 10, and Imogen Brooks, 10, of Lismore, summon their inner witch for Lismore Squares' School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Marc Stapelberg

FORGET the giant spiders and basilisks lurking the dangerous halls of Hogwarts - you can enter the enchanting world of Harry Potter right here in Lismore.

To help provide school holiday entertainment, Lismore Shopping Square has created a magical experience with its School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Young witches and wizards are sorted into their "houses” before entering class, and there are plenty of magical photo opportunities.

Workshops include special potions classes, making slime, colour-change test tubes and bath bombs, as well as a magic craft class to make your own special owl.

The timetable for next week is:

Monday: Slime making workshops

Tuesday: Magic colour changing test tubes

Wednesday: Owl making

Thursday: Bath bomb making

Friday: Magic show followed by slime making

There are three sessions each day, with workshops held at 11am, 12pm and 1pm.

Visit the Square's website or Facebook page for the full schedule of workshops and times.

Marketing manager Hannah Ivan said centre management wanted to provide fun for the school holidays, so they used local party companies to create the enthralling environment.

"We wanted it to feel like they had walked into this magical world,” she said.

"And even though they may be doing simple arts and crafts, we wanted it to be immersive and magical and just make it feel different and special.

"We want to ignite children's imaginations.”

Lismore Square's School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is located next to Connor, and while the activities are free, bookings are required to secure your child's spot.