Magic mushrooms, LSD, cannabis found during search

A man has been charged with various drug offences.
A 34-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested and charged with various drug offences after he was searched on Cullen St, Nimbin.

Police said they had cause to search the Blue Knob man on Sunday.

During a search of the man police located Methylenedioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA), Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Psilocybin (Magic Mushrooms) and cannabis.

He was taken to Nimbin police station where he was charged with three counts of supplying a prohibited drug and four counts of possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court in March.
 

Lismore Northern Star
