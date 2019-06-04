Menu
Magic mushroom was 'infested with maggots'

4th Jun 2019 2:13 PM
A VISIT to the Northern Rivers didn't end well for a Queensland man who bought a "magic mushroom" that was infested with maggots.

The 41-year-old man was spotted by Nimbin police on Thorburn St.

Police had cause to search the man, and found the mushroom, which was infested with maggots.

"The Top Camp man told police he had just purchased it, but didn't really want it now it had maggots in it," Richmond Police District posted on its Facebook page.

"Police also located 29 grams of cannabis."

The man will appear in Lismore Local Court in July to face drug-related charges.

Lismore Northern Star

