Magic filly has motor to create history in Slipper

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy celebrates after riding Exhilarates to victory in the $2M Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Picture: AAP

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy celebrates after riding Exhilarates to victory in the $2M Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Picture: AAP

EXHILARATES is capable of becoming the first filly to complete the Magic Millions-Golden Slipper double, according to champion jockey Kerrin McEvoy.

But McEvoy isn't about to lock himself into the Golden Slipper ride on Exhilarates just yet as he still wants to test some other promising two-year-olds, including unbeaten Catch Me.

"I'm going down to ride Catch Me in a Pakenham barrier trial (Tuesday),'' McEvoy said. "There is about 10 weeks before the Golden Slipper and a lot can happen between now and the race.

Exhilarates powered home to win the Magic Millions 2YO Classic. Picture: AAP

"But it will be quite interesting to see how Exhilarates measures up against some of the other two-year-old formlines but she was certainly very impressive in the Magic Millions.''

The Godolphin filly's effort to come from near last and win the glamour Gold Coast two-year-old race last Saturday was outstanding.

It's a tremendous training feat by James Cummings to take Exhilarates from her poor debut effort, when she ran last of five at Rosehill in November, to win the Magic Millions at her fifth start.

Exhilarates is a strong, muscular filly who has developed an admirable racing pattern - the ability to settle early in her races before unleashing a powerful finishing sprint.

Some top-class fillies have won the Magic Millions - Bold Promise, Augusta Proud, Military Rose, Karuta Queen, Driefontein, Houtzen and Sunlight - but none have been able to train on and win the Golden Slipper.

In fact, the only Magic Millions-winning filly to place in a Golden Slipper was Sunlight, who ran third to Estijaab last year.

The Magic Millions result reshaped betting for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper with Exhilarates firming from $26 to $8 second favouritism behind stablemate Tassort ($5) for the world's richest two-year-old race at Rosehill on March 23.

Slipper link

SUPER stallion Snitzel and dual Group 1 winner Samaready share something in common apart from their Magic Millions-winning daughter Exhilarates - the sire and dam were both beaten favourites in the Golden Slipper.

Snitzel had a mishap at the start and ran 12th to Stratum in 2005, while Samaready ran into emerging champion Pierro when she ran third in 2012. Maybe Exhilarates can set the record straight in the Golden Slipper this autumn.

Rich rewards

KERRIN McEvoy is having a season to remember with his first win in the Magic Millions coming after triumphs in The Everest on Redzel and Melbourne Cup with Cross Counter.

His mounts have already earned more than $18 million prizemoney for 2018-19 and there is still more than six months of the season remaining.

Sydney slickers

SYDNEY trainers dominated Magic Millions Day, winning six of the nine races.

Bjorn Baker managed a brace of $1 million race winners with Egyptian Symbol (Snippets) and Redouble (Cup), Chris Waller also prepared two big-race winners with Tumultuous (Trophy) and Invincibella (Fillies and Mares), while Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott prepared Terminology (Maiden) to complement the Cummings-trained Exhilarates win in the Magic Millions Classic.

Waller is also having a tremendous start to the season with his stable runners smashing the $20 million prizemoney barrier last Saturday. Sydney's premier trainer is on pace to break his national stakes record of $34.4 million set last season.

Trainer Bjorn Baker won two $1m races at the Gold Coast, including the MM Cup with Redouble. Picture: AAP

Classic upgrade?

THE Magic Millions 2yo Classic, another example of the outdated pattern system used in Australian racing, deserves to be given Group race status.

The feature two-year-old race is restricted to horses sold through Magic Millions so the race is graded restricted Listed only which is ridiculous given it's regularly the nation's third highest-rating juvenile race behind the Golden Slipper and Blue Diamond.

Winx wows the world

PETER Tighe and Debbie Kepitis, part owners of Winx, got an appreciation of their champion mare's worldwide popularity when they received the prestigious Secretariat Vox Populi Award at famous Santa Anita racetrack on Sunday.

Tighe and Kepitis, who race Winx with Richard Treweeke, signed hundreds of Winx posters, caps and T-shirts for adoring American fans of the great Australian racemare.

Winx is the first Australian racehorse - and the first outside of North America - to win the award, which is a global online poll for the racehorse "whose popularity and racing excellent best resounded with the general public and gained recognition for thoroughbred racing".

Tighe anticipated the award would go to Justify, the only US Triple Crown winner to be retired unbeaten.

"It's a great honour and testament to Winx's deeds on the racetrack,'' he said.

Winx part-owners Peter Tighe and Debbie Kepitis. Picture: Nicki Connolly

Kepitis said winning the Secretariat Vox Populi Award is deserved recognition for Winx and Australian racing.

"For Winx to be voted most popular racehorse is unbelievable, exciting and thrilling,'' Kepitis said. "We thought it was fantastic just to be nominated alongside great horses like Enable, Justify and Accelerate.''

The late Mrs Penny Chenery, the owner of the legendary Secretariat, is the brainchild of the most popular racehorse award.

Secretariat is regarded as one of the world's all-time great champions and winner of the 1973 US triple crown comprising the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Secretariat won the final leg of the triple crown, the Belmont Stakes, by a world record 31 lengths.

Winx has gained worldwide recognition from horse racing enthusiasts with her 29 consecutive wins during an unbeaten period stretching nearly four years. During this sequence, she has won a world record 21 Group 1 races.

Winx will kick-start her final race campaign with a barrier trial at Rosehill on Tuesday. Picture: Getty Images

The mighty mare won all seven races this year including an unprecedented fourth consecutive Cox Plate.

Winx joins an honour roll of Secretariat Vox Populi award winners that also includes Ben's Cat (2017), California Chrome (2016 and 2014),American Pharoah (2015), Mucho Macho Man (2013), Paynter (2012), Rapid Redux (2011) and Zenyatta.

At Rosehill Gardens on Tuesday, Winx will contest a 900m barrier trial as she starts her build-up towards her swansong race campaign in Sydney this autumn.

Winx, who is also favoured to win the coveted Longines World's Best Racehorse Award that is announced in London later this month, is due to resume racing in the Apollo Stakes at Randwick on February 16.

Shinn raring to go

BLAKE Shinn will strip at 55.5kg for his long-awaited return to race riding at the Royal Randwick meeting on Australia Day. Shinn hasn't ridden since suffering a serious neck injury in a barrier trial fall last August. He made a comeback to trackwork riding last Thursday.

RON DUFFICY'S RANDWICK SNAPSHOT

RUN OF THE DAY

The Maher/Eustace team are in the process of setting up a Sydney stable at Warwick Farm and they are making all the right moves, bringing the right horses to town and showing off their talents. Their sharp sprinting colt Star Fall simply outclassed the opposition in race one and appears to have a nice future.

FORGET THEY RAN

Catesby is no star but he should have finished much closer than he did at the weekend. He was attacked in the lead by the longshot Roman Typhoon and did an exceptional job to stick on as long as he did.

THE BLACK BOOK

The Sydney horse to follow was from the Magic Millions Maiden - the Team Hawkes-trained Rock. He is lovely horse who did a fantastic job running second in a strong field. When he returns home, he is set to charge through his classes.

RIDE OF THE DAY

Andrew Mallyon is a heavyweight Victorian jockey who was seen to advantage on the David Brideoake mare Extreme Bliss. Andrew rode the patient race saving all the ground from back in the field and he can be backed with confidence on anything he rides.

NSW RACING - THE WEEK AHEAD

Monday: Nowra, Taree

Tuesday: Corowa, Gunnedah

Wednesday: Warwick Farm

Thursday: Gosford

Friday: Canterbury (night), Ballina

Saturday: Rosehill Gardens, Kembla Grange, Tuncurry

Sunday: Armidale, Cowra