‘Magic’ liquid that’s blowing minds

There's really nothing better than a slice of Victoria sponge with a cup of tea (can you tell I grew up in the UK?) or a slice of toasted banana bread with my coffee. Cake is officially the best. But when it comes to make-up, none of us have got time for caking - no matter how delicious it may sound.

Now Benefit have just dropped a new concealer that promises not to do precisely that, eliminating the most annoying thing that can come with full coverage. The formula is actually a fresh take on its cult product Boi-ing, an "industrial-strength" concealer that was first released in 90s and became a firm fave around the globe.

Definitely thinking about cake, but also road testing some of the products in this week's column. Picture: Supplied

I actually remember having one of the cute little pink pots with its dinky spoon when I was a teenager and smothering it over my breakouts - I'm not sure I'd recommend that today, but hey, desperate times called for desperate measures.

Fast-forward 20 plus years and a new era of Boi-ing has emerged, with a formula that's billed as a "second skin" and that doesn't crease under the eyes. And judging from the excitement on Instagram, it's an absolute breakthrough. So I'm putting it to the test along with four other new products people are raving about this month.

BENEFIT COSMETICS BOI-ING CAKELESS CONCEALER

I’m still hungry, but at least the bags under my eyes have disappeared. Picture: Supplied

Available at benefitcosmetics.com and adorebeauty.com.au

Price: $38

There might not be any actual cake with this product, but it still delivers big in the sweet stakes. It's the brand's first ever liquid concealer and you can tell a lot of thought has gone into the formula. It blends easily and lasts all day long, even on my oily skin.

The velvety texture gives full coverage that does what it says on the tin and doesn't form creases or seep into your own lines. I used shade 3 and found it gave me a brighter look when applied under eyes, but I was still able to use it on pimples or redness on other areas without it looking out of place.

On Instagram, people have been using darker shades of the product to contour with, which looks pretty cool but I've not tried. I really loved it and can totally see why it has got so many people excited. There's even 12 shades which is twice as many as in the previous Boi-ing range.

CHARLOTTE TILBURY AIRBRUSH FLAWLESS FOUNDATION

Believe the hype because this is a bottle of real-life magic. Picture: Supplied

Available at charlottetilbury.com/au

Price: $65.00

This foundation has gone big on its promises. Not only does it pledge to deliver flawless, long-lasting coverage with its "magic" formula - yep, it really has an ingredient called complexion product Magic Replexium - it also claims to bridge the gap between make-up and skincare, stating it will hydrate and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. With a list like that, I actually felt nervous applying it. Surely there's no way it can deliver?

Well, let me tell you now - as soon as I slicked this baby over my skin, I took a double take. The light formula went on seamlessly, matching my skin better than I thought possible. Urrm, what is this witchcraft? I'm not the only one who is impressed:

The new Charlotte Tilbury foundation is SO good & I don’t even like matte foundations but this one looks so good on me — kristiana (@kristianaalexis) September 9, 2019

The new charlotte tilbury foundation 😊 — shelley 🌈 (@shelleyx1x) September 6, 2019

fr this new charlotte tilbury foundation is the TRUTH — mom (@TheNishaEvans) September 10, 2019

Its soft floral scent is a nice touch too, adding a freshness I wasn't expecting. But best of all, it doesn't budge no matter what you throw at it, surviving morning commutes, sweaty gym sessions, the works. I put my foundation on at 5.30am and often don't get home until 7pm - and it still looked just as good. Pretty unbelievable.

It has a natural matte finish that's not too heavy and still feels like it's my face when it's on. If I've got a spot or breakout, it's buildable and easily covers anything I want to hide. This is a full coverage foundation that doesn't feel like you've shovelled it on - there's no creasing - so it works for those who prefer a lighter look too. The only downside is you can only buy it online, which is kind of a big issue actually. But Charlotte Tilbury have a foundation matcher where you put in a few shades from rival brands you know work for you and it'll pull out your match. While I'm pretty sceptical of these, mine came out perfectly so it does work. Just not sure they can guarantee it works every time. If you're prepared to take the gamble, I assure you it's worth it. Get this on your face pronto and thank me later. This really is the holy grail of foundations.

BENEFIT COSMETICS BROW STYLER

This would be great for those with full brows who just want to add an extra element to their natural arches. Picture: Supplied

Available at benefitcosmetics.com

Price: $59

Now, you know I love a Benefit brow product. I currently have three in my everyday routine, a powder to shape and fill, a pencil to recreate hair strokes and a gel to hold the bristles in place. So when Benefit revealed there was a new brow baby on the block, I was excited.

This 18hr, two-in-one has a loose powder at one end along with a wand applicator and a wax-pencil on the other.

The powder is pretty intense so you'll need to shake off the excess in the pot before stroking it directly onto the area you want to fill in. I found it clings to your own hair really well, giving a lovely natural effect. But over the top of 'bald' spots - and I have a few, you can read all about my brow woes here - it didn't give the same coverage.

That's where the other end of the Brow Styler comes in, the wax pencil, that I wanted to use on those lesser filled areas to create some hair strokes. Only, I found the tip of the pencil too thick for that, so I resorted to using my trusty super fine pencil in my make-up bag. I thought it also took a lot of pressure to transfer colour onto the skin.

It defo stays on for ages, which is always great and worked well over natural hairs - so if you've got full brows already and just looking to add a bit of "pow" to yours, this is the product for you. It's also great if you're looking to simplify your brow routine.

BONDI SANDS GLO LIGHTS

Still waiting for my ‘lustrous glow’. Picture: Supplied

Available at Priceline

Price: $19.95

When you want a decent DIY tan, Bondi Sands are the absolute best. I'm obsessed with the brand second-generation foam tanner - Aero is officially amazing. But the brand's first foray into cosmetics really hasn't impressed me and I'm pretty gutted about it as it seemed so promising.

Glo Lights is a cream highlighter that comes in three shades, Bronze, Gold and Pearl, all of which look fantastic when you swatch on your hand. Unfortunately, it just doesn't apply the same.

I've got about four layers of Glo Lights on my cheekbones and brow bones here. Can you see it? Because I can't. Picture: Supplied

It's promises to give a "lustrous glow" but even when applying the "pearl" shade directly onto the high points of my face with my finger, dabbing onto the skin to keep the pigment from breaking down, I'm left feeling disappointed but the distinct lack of glow. The product is meant to be buildable, so I stacked it on, but the metallic sparkle just isn't there.

I'll put my hand up and admit, I do love a shimmery highlighter over a subtle one - but doesn't even deliver with a "barely-there" vibe. It's a no from me, sorry.

TRILOGY HYDRATING JELLY MASK

My face definitely isn’t thirsty. Picture: Supplied

Available at Priceline, Chemist Warehouse, Myer and trilogyproducts.com

Price: $31.95

You know that feeling when you wash your face and your skin feels super tight and very, very thirsty? Well, that doesn't happen after removing this jelly. In fact, I'm completely shocked by how soft my skin feels immediately after washing off. I kept touching my face afterwards in disbelief.

The boost of moisture comes from the mix of hyaluronic acid, manuka honey and rosehip oil, which is known for improving skin moisture and helps skin cell renewal and because of its full of essential fatty acids.

Trilogy suggest you use the mask twice a week and luckily its super easy to apply, you literally just whack it on after cleansing at night and wash it off after ten minutes. The jelly formula is really cooling on the skin so I'm already looking forward to using this in summer.

