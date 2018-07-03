Menu
Magic Dirt to play Hotter than Hell next year.
Magic Dirt to appear at Hotter than Hell festival

Marc Stapelberg
3rd Jul 2018 12:15 PM
Hotter Than Hell 2019 returns to keep punters happy this December bringing together Spiderbait, Jebediah, Shihad, Killing Heidi, Bodyjar, 28 Days, Area 7 and more, in a hellish lineup of legends.

Last year, Hotter Than Hell embarked on its devilish maiden voyage bringing sold-out festivals to punters across the country and reuniting the biggest Aussie rock acts of the 90s and naughties for the first time since the classic era of Livid, Homebake and Big Day Out.

The festival also announced that for the first time in over a decade the mighty Magic Dirt​ are to re-unite for this special event , making Hotter Than Hell extremely special for organisors and music lovers alike.

"Punters right across Australia voted with their ears this year, with an overwhelming demand for the first Hotter Than Hell" said festival organisers.

"Bringing together iconic Aussie rock and taking it to places that often get overlooked by the touring circuit has proven that Australians want their rock and Hotter Than Hell is committed to be the institution that will keep the fire burning year after year."

Hotter Than Hell will again feature a rotating lineup of alternative rock royalty, hitting Townsville, Gladstone, Toowoomba, Gold Coast, Ipswich and Mt Evelyn in massive outdoor events at some of the country's most unsuspecting venues with more to be announced.

With all shows in this year's run selling out, tickets for 2018/2019 are expected to go in record time with tickets on sale now.

